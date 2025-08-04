© 2025
Midday Magazine

Vermont Green FC wins league championship after undefeated season

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published August 4, 2025 at 3:45 PM EDT
A tifo banner reading "Welcome to the Berniebeu" greeted Vermont Green FC and Ballard FC players ahead of Saturday's USL League 2 finals match Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.
A tifo banner reading "Welcome to the Berniebeu" greeted Vermont Green FC and Ballard FC players ahead of Saturday's USL League 2 finals match Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.
James Paleologopoulos / WAMC
Virtue Field at the University of Vermont in Burlington was once again filled, with 2,500 seats occupied in the stands as Vermont Green FC took on Ballard FC of Seattle, Washington, Saturday. Aug. 2, 2025.
Virtue Field at the University of Vermont in Burlington was once again filled, with 2,500 seats occupied in the stands as Vermont Green FC took on Ballard FC of Seattle, Washington, Saturday. Aug. 2, 2025.
James Paleologopoulos / WAMC
Like the past few sold-out playoff matches, fans got creative with seating around the perimeter of Virtue Field.
Like the past few sold-out playoff matches, fans got creative with seating around the perimeter of Virtue Field.
James Paleologopoulos / WAMC
Both winners of their respective divisions, Vermont Green FC (11-0-3) and Ballard FC (9-2-3) sported two of the best defenses in the league, allowing 8 and 7 goals respectively during the regular season.
Both winners of their respective divisions, Vermont Green FC (11-0-3) and Ballard FC (9-2-3) sported two of the best defenses in the league, allowing 8 and 7 goals respectively during the regular season.
James Paleologopoulos / WAMC
Hundreds of spectators lined the field
As many as 2,500 spectators lined the field for the championship match, Vermont Green FC estimates. Tickets for the stands sold out almost instantly for every home game throughout the playoffs, with 7,000 individual users said to have tried buying finals tickets the minute they went up for sale.
James Paleologopoulos / WAMC
The line to get into Saturday's finals ended up stretching into nearby Spear Street. Coach Chris Taylor says supporters for Vermont were at the stadium hours beforehand, already chanting before kickoff.
The line to get into Saturday's finals ended up stretching into nearby Spear Street. Coach Chris Taylor says supporters for Vermont were at the stadium hours beforehand, already chanting before kickoff.
James Paleologopoulos / WAMC
Both teams saw a handful chances in the game's first half before it ended 0-0. Vermont Green FC would draw first blood at the start of the 2nd, via penalty kick scored by Julien Le Bourdoulous.
Both teams saw a handful chances in the game's first half before it ended 0-0. Vermont Green FC would draw first blood at the start of the 2nd, via penalty kick scored by Julien Le Bourdoulous.
James Paleologopoulos / WAMC
Vermont Green FC forward Maximilian Kissel, celebrating after scoring the team's 2nd goal of the night at the start of stoppage time, which proved to be the game-winner.
Vermont Green FC forward Maximilian Kissel, celebrating after scoring the team's 2nd goal of the night at the start of stoppage time, which proved to be the game-winner.
James Paleologopoulos / WAMC
This year's season featured Vermont Green FC going undefeated and winning the USL League 2 Northeast Division while securing home field advantage in the playoffs. It was their first league finals appearance.
This year's season featured Vermont Green FC going undefeated and winning the USL League 2 Northeast Division while securing home field advantage in the playoffs. It was their first league finals appearance.
James Paleologopoulos / WAMC
After seeing their team win the championship 2-1. hundreds of Vermont Green FC fans added more green to the field as they embraced players, collected autographs and simply celebrated the feat.
After seeing their team win the championship 2-1. hundreds of Vermont Green FC fans added more green to the field as they embraced players, collected autographs and simply celebrated the feat.
James Paleologopoulos / WAMC
Vermont Green FC captain Moussa Ndiaye was among the team's players dishing out autographs and selfies with supporters. Recalling his time growing up and playing in Senegal, he told WAMC signing shirts means a great deal on its own. "As a kid, where we come from, we don't have this type of support ... I think it means a lot ... to give back to the community what they give to you."
Vermont Green FC captain Moussa Ndiaye was among the team's players dishing out autographs and selfies with supporters. Recalling his time growing up and playing in Senegal, he told WAMC signing shirts means a great deal on its own. "As a kid, where we come from, we don't have this type of support ... I think it means a lot ... to give back to the community what they give to you."
James Paleologopoulos / WAMC
Heading into the finals, Vermont Green's Moussa Ndiaye was named the league's defensive player of the year, appearing in "17 matches for the Green in the 2025 campaign, playing every minute of his 17 starts," the team says.
Heading into the finals, Vermont Green's Moussa Ndiaye was named the league's defensive player of the year, appearing in "17 matches for the Green in the 2025 campaign, playing every minute of his 17 starts," the team says.
James Paleologopoulos / WAMC
“I’m so grateful and humble just to be a part of it in any way," said Vermont Green FC Head Coach Chris Taylor. "I begged my way onto this staff in the first year. I was like ‘I'll do anything just to be on the staff.' This community… walking in today was one of the most humbling experiences I've ever had. Four hours before the game and the place is packed. People are outside, people are cheering. I can't even describe it. It's too special.”
“I’m so grateful and humble just to be a part of it in any way," said Vermont Green FC Head Coach Chris Taylor. "I begged my way onto this staff in the first year. I was like ‘I'll do anything just to be on the staff.' This community… walking in today was one of the most humbling experiences I've ever had. Four hours before the game and the place is packed. People are outside, people are cheering. I can't even describe it. It's too special.”
James Paleologopoulos / WAMC
The championship trophy and all of its glory (flash photography included)
The championship trophy and all of its glory (flash photography included)
James Paleologopoulos / WAMC

Burlington, Vermont, is now home to not one, but two championship-winning soccer teams. Thousands of Vermont Green FC fans were celebrating over the weekend as the semi-pro club captured its league’s national title.

An undefeated regular season and playoff run filled with comeback wins culminated Saturday night as Green FC hosted the USL League 2 finals.

Thousands filled and surrounded Virtue Field at the University of Vermont – 2,500 in the stands and as many as 2,500 along the field’s perimeter, the team estimates.

All witnessed soccer history, including a game-winning goal in stoppage time by Vermont’s Maximilian Kissel. 

The same player who netted UVM’s NCAA championship game-winner in December produced the dagger – tapping home the Green’s second goal of the night as Vermont beat Seattle, Washington’s Ballard FC 2-1.

“We, as a team, always believe one more chance will come, one thing will happen, something will go wrong for them and we will capitalize…” the 22-year-old German-American forward told reporters. “We've proven that over the season with UVM. We've proven that with Vermont Green – we came back numerous times. At the end of the day, it’s just unreal.”

It meant pure jubilation for the team’s fans, with many crowding the field after trophies were handed out and players signed one jersey after the other. 

A supporter since the team started play in 2022, Holly Hickman tells WAMC it was the “perfect end to a perfect season.”

“I think it is an authentic Vermont moment … I feel like this team is part of the community, the community is part of the team,” she said. “… you look at what UVM did and won the national championship, you look at what the Vermont Green just did and won the championship for USL 2 – I think Vermont is now a “Green Soccer State.”

Clad in green, she and Michelle Mizejewski were among the fans basking in the win, well-after the final whistle blew. Mizejewski was on the turf at one point, lying in relief after more than 90 minutes spent cheering on her team.

“… it's just a wellspring of support,” she said of those who packed the stands and surrounded the stadium’s fences.

As noted by its players, the club is home to some of the most avid soccer supporters in the league. It’s hard not to hear the Green Mountain Bhoys supporters’ group leading chants, even at away matches.

Massive flags, drums and smoke bombs were part of Saturday’s displays – complete with a large banner, depicting fellow supporter Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

The broad support doesn’t go unnoticed, says French midfielder Julien Le Bourdoulous, who was named the Finals’ MVP after scoring Vermont’s first goal via penalty kick.

“… it means a lot for me because… we are really close - from the fans [to] the owner … everyone in Vermont,” he told reporters. “It's a special stage here - we can feel all the atmosphere, it’s crazy.”

The team’s been selling out its matches at a record pace, all the way up to Saturday.

Getting tickets has meant precision-clicking the minute they go on sale online. Before play started, waiting in a line spilling onto Spear Street, Tony Macuga told WAMC his tickets came after he managed to hit the right button at the right time. 

“My first attempt, I was there, clicked on it … right the instant that they became available, and was immediately, I think, like over 2,000th line … it was crazy,” he said.

The team announced on Facebook last week that 7,000 individual users tried to nab them in the first minute of availability. 

A week later, Macuga was covered head to toe in a green full-body, spandex suit, ready to get into the stands. He was also joined by Lisa Gerlach, who sported a homemade, cardboard costume depicting Vermont – a display taller than herself.

A massive fan of the club, she says it’s a team that embraces the community, as well as advocacy.

“They're really focused on climate - their mission of climate advocacy is something I really support and I really appreciate that a team in Vermont would go so far as to advocate for climate goals,” she said.

On top of striving to be a net zero club, tracking its own emissions, the team says it’s an avid supporter of “1% for the Planet,” a local nonprofit whose “global members commit to donating 1% of their annual sales to non-profits working on behalf of the environment.”

All the while, the semi-pro outfit that only plays from May through the summer has been fostering a fan base like few others, says Brianna Savard.

“It’s going to sound corny, but I mean, the support, the audience, the supporters here - it's literally a family,” Savard said. “I feel like you just don't see that in a lot of the other USL 2 teams.” 

Joining her was some of her own family, including father-in-law Duane Crowley.

“With the University of Vermont playing so well and now Vermont Green, it's going to be big for a while - I mean, soccer is here to here to stay, for sure,” he added.

At least six UVM players were on the Green’s roster this year. Both teams, as does the rest of the league, take on a number of college players looking for minutes over the summer while staying stateside.

Some of the spectators are their parents, with many willing to travel far to see them play. That includes Michael and Joyce Cruz, who flew and drove across the country to see their son, University of Washington midfielder Cameron Cruz, play for Ballard.

“We love watching him do what he loves - the passion for the sport that he's been playing since he was five,” said Joyce.

Father Cruz adds Ballard FC has its fair share of supporters as well. Like Vermont, team also started play in 2022 and won the league championship the following season.

Joining about two dozen fans in the Green Mountain State, he says whether its Washington or Vermont, the energy on display is palpable.

“I would love to see every single venue in USL 2, [this] support for the development … as our country gets bigger and bigger into this, the sport,” he said. “I love to see that energy.”

Saturday was the Green’s first foray into the finals. The team’s made it as far as the conference semifinals in the past. This year featured them winning their division title, as well.

Promoted to head coach earlier in the year, Chris Taylor says he and Sporting Director Adam Pfeifer wanted to be build a possession-dominant team. So much so, they spent the summer convincing Kissel to join the roster for the final stretch.

“It took months and months and months and I sat in that press box, trying to convince him before he went to Germany … and I said, ‘Listen, when we get into the playoff run, strikers, #9’s, win championships… if we can get you, you can score those big goals.’” 

“I didn't think he would do that, but that's what Maxie Kissel does,” he said of the forward’s 91st minute goal.

With the medals now handed out and trophies lifted, Taylor, who’s also head coach of SUNY Plattsburgh’s Men’s Soccer team, says he remains humble, if not jubilant himself.

“I’m so grateful and humble just to be a part of it in any way. I begged my way onto this staff in the first year. I was like ‘I'll do anything just to be on the staff,’” he said, while also crediting Pfeifer’s role in building up the team. “This community… walking in today was one of the most humbling experiences I've ever had. Four hours before the game and the place is packed. People are outside, people are cheering. I can't even describe it. It's too special.”
