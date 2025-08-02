Springfield, Mass. org seeks to 'correct' announcement after firing city councilor

An organization in Springfield, Mass. wants to "correct" an announcement over its firing of a longtime employee and current-city council member.

On Saturday, July 26th, a press release from the New North Citizens Council made the rounds, announcing the termination of Maria Perez, the group's Chief of Housing Programs.

The firing reportedly came after an internal review. What the review found was not described, with the release later stating that the NNCC "condemns the embezzlement of federal funds and the misuse of 501(c)(3) resources for political purposes."

A week later, Maria Ligus, the group's executive director, says the termination of Maria Perez was "unrelated to any allegations or findings related to the use of federal funds."

Ligus added that the July 26th announcement was sent without authorization from either executive leadership or the NNCC's board.

The Springfield Republican/MassLive previously reported an NNCC audit allegedly found non-work, political materials on Perez's work computer - apparently described in her termination letter.

In a Facebook video, the longtime community activist vowed to continue seeking re-election amid what she considers to be attacks on her and her family. The Ward 1 councilor is facing a challenge from Springfield School Committee member Joesiah Gonzalez, who has served on the NNCC's board until this week.

Posting to social media Thursday, Gonzalez announced he would step away from the board to "eliminate public confusion" regarding Perez's termination.

He emphasized it was the executive director's decision to fire Perez and that "no board members influenced or decided to terminate Maria Perez for her own actions."