All Things Considered

Popular bar and entertainment venue in Burlington closing

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 31, 2025 at 5:30 PM EDT
An icon of the Burlington, Vermont downtown is closing its downtown location.

Nectar’s has been located on Main Street for 50 years. When the city began a major street project, the restaurant, bar and entertainment venue announced a temporary closure in June. But on Wednesday night, its owners announced on its Facebook page that it “will no longer occupy the space that helped shape the soul of Burlington’s music scene. While our time at this beloved address is coming to a close, the spirit of Nectar’s will live on.”

According to Seven Days the club was unable to come to a new lease agreement with the building’s landlord.

Nectar’s has been a popular performance site for emerging Vermont musicians. The jam band Phish began its career playing at Nectar's and other prominent musicians including Grace Potter have played there.
