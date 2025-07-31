Montgomery County legislator killed in Rhode Island plane crash

A plane crash on Block Island, Rhode Island Wednesday killed a Montgomery County legislator.

Montgomery County Executive Pete Vroman released a statement Thursday mourning the death of legislator Daniel P. Wilson. Wilson, a fellow Republican, represented the fifth district.

Vroman called Wilson a “kind, smart and patient man.”

Montgomery County Legislature Chair Michael Pepe, also a Republican, said Wilson was a "humble gentleman and dedicated legislator" whose experience as a longtime civil engineer was valuable to county DPW operations.

Wilson served as chair of the legislature's Physical Services Committee.

For nearly four years, Wilson served as president of the Empire State Aerosciences Museum's board of trustees.

In a statement, the ESAM board's executive committee said in part, “Dan’s endless energy helped lead the museum’s continued excellence. He will be missed by many.”

Two others on board were reportedly injured in the crash.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine plane crashed into trees after landing at Block Island State Airport around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An FAA investigation is ongoing.