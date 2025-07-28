New York seeks public input on Draft State Energy Plan

The New York State Energy Planning Board has released its 2025 Draft State Energy Plan, outlining New York's efforts to combat climate change and decarbonize the grid over the next 15 years.

The plan's release follows the Trump administration's apparent disdain for offshore wind and solar power. President Donald Trump, on his first day in office signed an executive order halting all federal wind permits.

Doreen Harris is President and CEO of NYSERDA, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. She says the state is facing headwinds from the federal government on several aspects of energy planning, with New York now looking to build a diverse energy supply to address long term needs.

"So we're looking at our fossil fuel infrastructure. We're looking at the build out of renewables, but we're also looking at the other types of generation, like nuclear," Harris said.

Governor Kathy Hochul last month directed the New York Power Authority to develop and construct the state's first new nuclear power facility in a generation.

Efforts to develop the Draft State Energy Plan began in September 2024. New York has ambitious climate goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The plan calls 100 percent zero-emission electricity in 2040.

"So it's a plan through 2040 and it is looking at our energy systems, all energy systems, given that they are all integrated in our own personal lives, our state's economic development opportunities and the ways in which we rely on our infrastructure to support that quality of life," said Harris. "So the plan is really solving, not only for the needs of the energy system, but the mutual objectives of affordability, reliability and economic development, all while supporting equity and a healthy environment."

As it seeks to gather input from the public,the State Energy Planning Board is hosting virtual and in-person hearings during August and September to educate people about the effort.

NYSERDA Senior Advisor for policy and analysis Hillel Hammer is focusing on the public health impact analysis of the plan. "Total cumulative benefits over the plan period from 2025 to 2040 for example, avoided premature mortality at around 9700 cases, non-fatal heart attacks, 4100 cases, asthma-related emergency room visits, 12,500 cases. So these are substantial benefits over the period," said Hammer.

President & CEO and Commissioner at Empire State Development Hope Knight hails the plan as a "thoughtful analysis of the state's energy system and its future in a time of uncertainty" that encourages state agencies to engage in "cross-collaboration."

"ESD is increasingly collaborating with the Department of Public Service, NYSERDA and NYPA to align on responsive policies and programs. For example, this year, the $300 million Power Up fund will support the proactive development of electric infrastructure to create power ready sites that can accommodate new commercial industrial investment opportunities. ESD is working hand in hand with DPS on this initiative," Knight said.

Harris characterizes the energy plan as "ambitious but achievable."

"This is a very pragmatic plan. We know we need to solve for multiple variables at the same time, and this takes a real bottoms up look at how we can practically be planning into the future, against those priorities. So what I want New Yorkers to know is that these are these are critical parts of the way we live and work. Our energy system is something that needs to be affordable, reliable and support all the good things happening as we bring in new industries to our state, and this multifaceted plan is really moving forward a path to achieve those outcomes," said Harris.

As New York seeks to electrify housing, transportation, and other infrastructure, Republicans in the state legislature have remained skeptical of the cost and feasibility of meeting the state's green energy goals.

The public comment period runs through October 6.