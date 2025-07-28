BETA Technologies receives order for electric aircraft

BETA Technologies in South Burlington, Vermont has received an order for 25 electric aircraft.

London-based SLI, a space leasing company, placed the order for EV aircraft to broaden its portfolio to include Advanced Air Mobility aircraft. In addition to cargo and passenger transport, SLI plans to utilize the aircraft for priority cargo and medical passenger transport.

BETA’s ALIA aircraft can transport up to 1,240 pounds of cargo or 5 passengers and a pilot. The craft can also be configured as an air ambulance.

Earlier this year, BETA Technologies completed its first coast-to-coast flight and the aircraft are being flown throughout Europe. The contract cost was not disclosed.

