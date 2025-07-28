© 2025
All Things Considered

BETA Technologies receives order for electric aircraft

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 28, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT
Two BETA Technologies all-electric aircraft during a recent demonstration flight over Chicago.
Beta Technologies
Two BETA Technologies all-electric aircraft during a recent demonstration flight over Chicago.

BETA Technologies in South Burlington, Vermont has received an order for 25 electric aircraft.

London-based SLI, a space leasing company, placed the order for EV aircraft to broaden its portfolio to include Advanced Air Mobility aircraft. In addition to cargo and passenger transport, SLI plans to utilize the aircraft for priority cargo and medical passenger transport.

BETA’s ALIA aircraft can transport up to 1,240 pounds of cargo or 5 passengers and a pilot. The craft can also be configured as an air ambulance.

Earlier this year, BETA Technologies completed its first coast-to-coast flight and the aircraft are being flown throughout Europe. The contract cost was not disclosed.
