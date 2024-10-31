Vermont aerospace company raises millions to further EV aircraft expansion

BETA Technologies in South Burlington, Vermont has announced new investments in the company that will further its expansion in electric aviation.

The aerospace company has raised $318 million in equity capital In its latest round of fundraising. Overall, the company has raised more than $1 billion in equity capital.

The company says the new funding will support the continued production, certification, and commercialization of its all-electric aircraft and infrastructure for multimodal charging systems. BETA is the only producer of certified grid-tied charging systems for aircraft and is building a network of charging systems at airports across the country. BETA’s production facility in South Burlington can build up to 300 EV aircraft a year.

