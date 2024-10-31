© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Vermont aerospace company raises millions to further EV aircraft expansion

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 31, 2024 at 5:30 PM EDT
BETA Technologies' ALIA aircraft on its production line
Lexi Pace Golinkoff
/
BETA Technologies
BETA Technologies' ALIA aircraft on its production line

BETA Technologies in South Burlington, Vermont has announced new investments in the company that will further its expansion in electric aviation.

The aerospace company has raised $318 million in equity capital In its latest round of fundraising. Overall, the company has raised more than $1 billion in equity capital.

The company says the new funding will support the continued production, certification, and commercialization of its all-electric aircraft and infrastructure for multimodal charging systems. BETA is the only producer of certified grid-tied charging systems for aircraft and is building a network of charging systems at airports across the country. BETA’s production facility in South Burlington can build up to 300 EV aircraft a year.
Tags
News Beta TechnologiesBETAEV Aircraft
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More