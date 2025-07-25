Hudson Hall selects new executive director

Earlier this year, Hudson Hall Executive Director Tambra Dillon said she would step down after 13 years at the helm. This week, the board of the Hudson, New York, theater announced that it has appointed a new leader: choreographer Adam Weinert. Weinert has worked with Hudson Hall multiple times over Dillon’s tenure, starting as an artist-in-residence in 2014. The theater says he will officially take over as executive director in the fall.

WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King spoke with Weinert about his plans for the job.