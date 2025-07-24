© 2025
Northeast Report

City of Troy employee, County Legislature hopeful in court on grand larceny charges

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published July 24, 2025 at 3:21 PM EDT
Troy City Court
Samantha Simmons
Troy City Court

A candidate for Rensselaer County Legislature was in court Thursday on grand larceny charges.

Thomas Abbott is accused of stealing a purse. Police records say on June 2, Abbott stole the “white Michael Kors purse” from the check-out area at Market 32 on Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.

Abbott denies this claim.

The charge is a fourth-degree felony for stealing property exceeding $1,000.

Abbott, a city of Troy sanitation employee, launched a run earlier this year to represent the city’s District 1 on the Rensselaer County Legislature.

The Republican is among six GOP-endorsed hopefuls running for the citywide district seat. The legislature is currently controlled by Republicans.

Abbott has been placed on paid leave from the city. In a statement, Alex Horton, a spokesperson for the city, said, in part, “The City of Troy takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and remains committed to upholding the integrity of our workforce and the trust of our residents.”

When asked if he would continue or suspend his candidacy, Abbott told WAMC “no comment.”

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin, a fellow Republican, says he doesn’t know enough about the matter to comment publicly on it.

Abbott will return to court August 1.
