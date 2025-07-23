WAMC Sports Report 7/23/25: US Olympic and Paralympic officials bar transgender women from competing in Olympic women’s sports

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has barred transgender women from competing in women’s sports. The committee is citing an executive order from President Donald Trump. The order, signed in February, threatens to cut funding for organizations allowing transgender athletes in women’s sports. The policy is listed under the USOPC Athlete Safety Policy and follows a similar move by the NCAA earlier this year. National governing bodies for various sports like swimming and track and field are expected to comply with the directive.

MLB

Final N.Y. Yankees 5 Toronto 4

Ben Rice hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Bellinger also homered and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4. Rice connected off Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman (6-3) for his 15th home run as the Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak against Toronto. Ian Hamilton (2-1) got one out for the win and Devin Williams finished for his 15th save in 16 chances. Addison Barger had two hits and George Springer reached base four times but Toronto’s franchise-record home winning streak ended at 11 games.

Final N.Y. Mets 3 L.A. Angels 2

Francisco Alvarez hit a tying homer in his second game back from the minors and Ryne Stanek retired Mike Trout with two runners aboard for the final out as the New York Mets rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2. Brandon Nimmo capped a three-run fifth inning with a go-ahead single off Kyle Hendricks, and Frankie Montas won his third straight start. Juan Soto threw out a runner at home plate from right field in the first, denying Trout his 999th career RBI. Nolan Schanuel had a career-high four hits for the Angels, including an RBI double. Jorge Soler launched a solo homer.

Final Philadelphia 4 Boston 1

Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sanchez allowed four hits in a complete-game victory, Max Kepler and Kyle Schwarber homered and the Phillies beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Tuesday night. Sanchez (9-2) allowed two hits in the fourth inning and largely cruised through the other eight innings for his third career complete game. The 28-year-old left-hander retired the first nine Red Sox he faced before Rob Refsnyder led off the fourth inning with a home run. Sanchez allowed three other singles and struck out 12, throwing 106 total pitches. The Phillies provided Sanchez with an early four-run lead. Bryce Harper provided the highlight when he surprised Red Sox starter Richard Fitts, whose high fastball wasn’t fast enough to catch Harper at home on a steal attempt.

Final Pittsburgh 8 Detroit 5

Final Chicago Cubs 6 Kansas City 0

Kansas City’s Rich Hill seemed a bit rusty in his return to the majors as baseball’s oldest active player. His Royals teammates didn’t make the 45-year-old left-hander’s start against the Cubs any easier. Hill gave up three runs and six hits over five innings in his first major league appearance since last September with Boston. He threw 90 pitches (55 strikes), walking two and striking out one. He left with Chicago leading 3-0. Hill’s start at Wrigley Field marked the debut of his 21st season in the majors and his first with Kansas City. The Royals are his 14th major league team, matching Edwin Jackson’s record. Hill became the oldest player to start a major league game since May 27, 2012, when lefty Jamie Moyer tossed his final game with Colorado at age 49.

Final Seattle 1 Milwaukee 0

Final Houston 3 Arizona 1

Final Minnesota 10 L.A. Dodgers 7

Final Cleveland 6 Baltimore 3

Final Texas 6 Athletics 2

Final Washington 6 Cincinnati 1

Final Miami 4 San Diego 3

Final San Francisco 9 Atlanta 0

Rafael Devers has made his debut at first base for the San Francisco Giants. Tuesday night's start at Atlanta was the slugger's first at the position that he refused to play for his previous team, the Boston Red Sox. Boston traded Devers to San Francisco in June after his relationship with management deteriorated less than two years into a 10-year, $313.5 million contract he signed in 2023. After the trade, Devers said he felt he had “earned some respect” because of his production in Boston. But he added that he'd be happy to play first for the Giants.

Final Colorado 8 St. Louis 4

Final Tampa Bay 4 Chicago White Sox 3

W N BA

Final New York 98 Indiana 84

Caitlin Clark missed her second straight game against New York while recovering from an injury to her right groin. The Fever’s star guard also was absent from the team’s game against the Liberty before the All-Star break. She was supposed to compete in the 3-point contest as well as Saturday’s All-Star Game, but missed both events. Clark told reporters on Saturday night that she had been getting treatment during the festivities, which took place in Indianapolis. She was injured in the final minute of last Tuesday’s victory at Connecticut.

Final Los Angeles 93 Washington 86

Final Minnesota 91 Chicago 68

Final Dallas 87 Seattle 63

Final Las Vegas 87 Atlanta 72

NFL

Contract squabbles. Quarterback competitions. Comeback quests. Those will be just a few of the storylines to watch during NFL training camp. When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons report on Wednesday, all 32 teams will be ready to go. Each one is 0-0 and can dream about winning the Super Bowl. It’s a much more realistic thought for some teams than others. Still, it’s a long road that requires key players staying healthy, plenty of luck and exceptional performances in the biggest

Washington’s NFL franchise used to be in the news all the time for reasons other than football. That seemed to have changed under new team ownership, but President Donald Trump’s remarks about the team name and possibly holding up a stadium deal are making waves just as training camp opens. Still, Commanders general manager Adam Peters made clear Tuesday — at a news conference with coach Dan Quinn a day before the team’s first training camp practice — that he doesn’t expect any of that sort of outside conversation to interfere with their real jobs.

TENNIS

Venus Williams has become the oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match since Martina Navratilova. Williams delivered some of her familiar big serves and groundstrokes at age 45 while beating Peyton Stearns — a player who is 22 years younger — by a 6-3, 6-4 score at the DC Open. Tuesday night's victory in Washington was the first for Williams in nearly two years. Navratilova was 47 in 2004 when she won for the final time. The former No. 1-ranked Williams had not played singles in an official match since March 2024 in Miami, missing time while having surgery to remove uterine fibroids.

ACC

The Atlantic Coast Conference is entering the 2025-26 sports season having moved past uncertainty from its legal fight with member schools Clemson and Florida State. Earlier this year, the league reached a settlement in those cases that reshaped the league's revenue-sharing model. The league also saw ESPN pick up the option to extend its base-rights media deal with the league. That's why commissioner Jim Phillips described recent months as “the restabilization of a great league" in an interview with The Associated Press. Phillips spoke at the opening of the league's preseason football media days. moments.

BIG TEN COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Big Ten commissioner is reiterating the league’s preference for multiple automatic qualifiers in the next version of the College Football Playoff, increasing the likelihood of a showdown with the Southeastern Conference when the format for 2026 is decided. Commissioner Tony Petitti says any change that adds at-large bids and increases the discretion and role of a selection committee — a format the SEC and others have shown a preference for — “will have a difficulft time getting support of the Big Ten.”

WOMEN’S EUROPEAN SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP

England is living on the brink and survived another near-inevitable elimination all the way to another Women’s European Championship final. The defending champion broke Italy’s hearts — twice — in a 2-1 win after extra time in their semifinal on Tuesday. Chloe Kelly scored the decisive goal in the 119th minute, shooting home the rebound only after Italy goalkeeper Laura Giuliani saved her penalty kick. Italy was forced into extra time only because another substitute, Michelle Agyemang, leveled the game deep into stoppage time. Italy had led since Barbara Bonansea’s volleyed shot in the 33rd minute.

