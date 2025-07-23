© 2025
Lawler decides not to run for governor in 2026, will seek reelection in NY-17 instead

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published July 23, 2025 at 8:54 AM EDT
New York Congressman Mike Lawler speaking at a town hall at Mahopac High School in 2025.
Jesse King
New York Congressman Mike Lawler speaking at a town hall at Mahopac High School in 2025.

After flirting with the idea of a statewide run for months, New York Congressman Mike Lawler has decided not to run for governor next year.

The Republican announced on Fox Wednesday that he would seek a third term in his 17th District seat instead.

"I've decided the right thing to do for me and my family and my district is to run for reelection," said Lawler. "My seat was determinative of control of the House back in 2022 and again in 2024. I am one of only three Republicans that won a seat that Kamala Harris also won."
 
While Lawler was considering challenging Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, President Trump endorsed him to run again for Congress earlier this year. Already, a crowded field of Democrats have lined up to run in the 17th District.

With Lawler not running for governor, it’s expected that North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman could launch gubernatorial runs.

Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King