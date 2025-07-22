White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump is serious about wanting the NFL's Washington Commanders to go back to the name Redskins. Leavitt said Monday that Trump's threats to hold up a stadium deal for the team were not a joke. Trump posted on social media on Sunday that he wanted to see the Commanders and Major League Baseball's Cleveland Guardians return to Native American names that each team abandoned years ago. Leavitt called Trump a “nontraditional president" whose opinion she said is supported by many sports fans.

MLB

Final N.Y. Mets 7 L.A. Angels 5

Juan Soto hit a tying single in the seventh inning, Francisco Alvarez delivered a big double in his return from the minors and the New York Mets rallied past the Los Angeles Angels 7-5. Brett Baty launched a two-run homer for the Mets, who erased an early four-run deficit to match their largest comeback victory this season. They scored the go-ahead run in the eighth on an error by catcher Logan O’Hoppe, and Brandon Nimmo added a sacrifice fly that made it 7-5. Brooks Raley pitched a scoreless eighth in his second outing since coming back from Tommy John surgery, earning his first win since April 2024.

Final Toronto 4 N.Y. Yankees 1

Bo Bichette hit a go-ahead, two-run double in a four-run fifth, Kevin Gausman worked seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 4-1, extending their home winning streak to a franchise-record 11 games. Toronto won 10 straight at its former home, Exhibition Stadium, from July 21-Aug. 3, 1985. Alejandro Kirk had two hits as the AL East-leading Blue Jays won for the 17th time in 21 games. Yankees third baseman Oswald Peraza and shortstop Anthony Volpe both made throwing errors that led to runs in the fifth.

Final Philadelphia 3 Boston 2

Edmundo Sosa’s teammates on the Philadelphia Phillies mobbed him beyond first base after a 3-2, walk-off win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. In the moment, it didn’t matter to him that he’d gotten there thanks to a call of catcher’s interference. Sosa won the game when, with the bases loaded and no out in the 10th inning, his check swing on a 2-2 pitch struck the glove of catcher Carlos Narvaez. The Phillies dugout called for a review, which showed the contact, allowing Sosa to take first and automatic runner Brandon Marsh to score the winning run.

Final Pittsburgh 3 Detroit 0

Final Kansas City 12 Chicago Cubs 4

Final Milwaukee 6 Seattle 0

Final Houston 6 Arizona 3

Final L.A. Dodgers 5 Minnesota 2

Shohei Ohtani gave up his first home run of the season but quickly answered with a two-run shot of his own. On Monday night, Minnesota's Byron Buxton hit a 410-foot homer on Ohtani's second pitch. In the bottom of the inning, Ohtani responded with a 441-foot blast, giving the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. Ohtani became the first Dodgers pitcher to homer in the first inning since 1977. He allowed one run and four hits over three innings, striking out three. Ohtani is building back from elbow surgery and has now homered in three straight games for the struggling Dodgers.

Final Cleveland 10 Baltimore 5

Final Texas 7 Athletics 2

Final San Diego 2 Miami 1

Final Washington 10 Cincinnati 8

Final Atlanta 9 San Francisco 5

Final St. Louis 6 Colorado 2

Final Chicago White Sox 8 Tampa Bay 3

NBA

Chris Paul is rejoining the Los Angeles Clippers for what is expected to be his 21st and final NBA season. The 12-time All-Star was a free agent after playing all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season. He was the first NBA player to achieve this in his 20th season or later. Paul had expressed a desire to play near his family in Los Angeles. He joins a veteran roster featuring stars like Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Paul previously played six seasons with the Clippers, where he set the franchise record for assists.

It hit Damian Lillard as he drove home with his kids after signing a contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers. He was coming home. Lillard’s three children accompanied him to sign his three-year, $42 million deal with the Blazers over the weekend. The contract includes a no-trade clause and he can opt out after two seasons. Lillard spoke at a news conference on Monday evening, saying it's meaningful to return to the city where he's spent most of his adult life. The 35-year-old is unlikely to play this season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

WNBA

The Indiana Fever thought Caitlin Clark’s return might solve their wild first-half ride. They were getting healthy, beating good teams and starting to meet expectations. Then the two-time All-Star got hurt again in the final minute of last Tuesday’s game at Connecticut. Indiana lost by double digits the next night to defending champion New York. Clark missed last weekend’s All-Star festivities in Indianapolis and is likely to sit out Tuesday night when the Fever again play the Liberty. It’s all creating uncertainty about Clark and Indiana’s championship aspirations.

NFL

Tennessee quarterback Will Levis will have season-ending shoulder surgery, keeping him from competing for playing time in his third season with the Titans. The Titans announced Monday that Levis made his decision after consulting with doctors and his representatives. The Titans report Tuesday for training camp. The Titans said in a statement they support Levis' decision to focus on his long-term health. Tennessee opens the preseason until Aug. 9 at Tampa Bay with the regular-season opener Sept. 7 at Denver. The Titans used the No. 1 overall pick on quarterback Cam Ward in April after going 3-14 with Levis struggling as a starter.

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones did not have any updates on the status of contract negotiations with star defensive end Micah Parsons ahead of the start of training camp. Jones expressed confidence a potential hold-in by the 26-year-old Parsons would not impact the team's preparations. The contract impasse with Parsons comes after Dallas went 7-10 last season after protracted negotiations of new deals for quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The 82-year-old Jones also said Monday he has no plans to step down as GM.

PROFESSIONAL TENNIS

Venus Williams has competed at a tournament for the first time in more than a year — and in doubles for the first time in nearly three — and has come out with a victory. Williams and partner Hailey Baptiste defeated 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard yoo·zhuh·nee boo·shaard and Clervie Ngounoue goo no-way 6-3, 6-1 on Monday at the DC Open. The stands were full and the crowd included NBA star Kevin Durant. Williams has won seven Grand Slam singles titles and another 14 major trophies in doubles with her younger sister Serena. Venus is 45 and hadn't played a match on tour since March 2024.

USOPC

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee leaders are pushing lawmakers for tweaks to legislation that would regulate college sports by adding guarantees that schools will spend the same percentage on Olympic programs in the future as they do now. USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland told The Associated Press that a letter she and chair Gene Sykes sent to members of Congress last week was intended to restart a conversation about the SCORE Act, which currently calls for schools to sponsor at least 16 teams. That’s a number that conforms with current NCAA rules for Power Four schools.

