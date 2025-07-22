Saratoga County's free summer meal program enters 12th year

As food insecurity continues to impact families, an annual meal program in Saratoga County aims to feed thousands of children this summer.

Starting this year, school districts across the state will be able to offer free lunch and breakfast to all students at no cost.

But, as Democratic Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner notes, while including funding for universal school meals to the state budget is a step in the right direction, children may still have trouble getting three square meals during the summer.

“And that’s where all of these community organizations come together to fill this gap. So that kids can be out playing, having fun at summer reading or at the summer program for the community center or hanging out in the neighborhood having fun, and can come here and get lunch to make sure that they have a healthy meal to keep them fueled for the rest of the day,” said Woerner.

Woerner, who represents the 113th district, was among the handful of officials and local nonprofit leaders gathered at the Mechanicville Public Library to celebrate a dozen years of free summer meals throughout the county.

Beginning in 2013, the program initially served 4,000 meals at six sites to nearly 350 individual children.

Last year, CAPTAIN Community Human Services says the program dished out nearly 17,000 meals – 14% more than the year prior.

Now, Food Services Program Manager Krystle Kisel says they’re on track for another successful summer.

“Our Summer Meals program for 2025 has only been open for a week and we’ve already served 1,500 meals to the community in Saratoga County. We’ve got over 20 sights this year and they range from Corinth to Mechanicville. We’ve got sights in Galway and Schuylerville,” said Kisel.

CAPTAIN CHS reports 2,000 local children are food insecure.

“There’s definitely been a need for it. I’ve seen, especially the numbers since COVID have been increasing with the number of participants that we’ve had. And I did see recently that we’ve passed the Free School Lunches for All, so I’m hoping, fingers crossed, that that will apply to summer programs as well because that will make our eligibility so much easier and simpler for parents and for kids to access,” said Kisel.

United Way of the Greater Capital Region Learning and Evaluation Director Heather Senecal says they’re hard at work promoting the initiative, with a new ambassador program open to all.

“Imagine if you’re a parent and you’re telling another parent ‘wow, there’s this amazing program for my kids, you should send your kids there too,’ they’re more apt to be like ‘yeah, let me check it out,’ instead of being like ‘oh, there’s this summer meals program in the park.’ So, we’re really trying to change the narrative around Summer Meals, make it appealing and inviting for kids, and we’re hoping that community members can help us with that message,” said Senecal.

Megan Quillanin is the Executive Director of the Mechanicville Community Services Center – the organization has been a host site for the county-wide program since it began in 2013.

“It’s not just about the meals it’s about connecting. Connecting with the volunteers and the staff, connecting with activities that might be going on in the park or coming to our drop-in program in the afternoon program to cool off and get a lunch and connecting to peers. Or here at the library and finding out about getting a library card. So, it’s a great way to get kids and families to also be aware of other services,” said Quillanin.

Free Meals are offered through August.