WAMC Sports Report 7/18/25: British Open has 5-way tie for the lead in fickle weather with Scottie Scheffler in the mix

The British Open at Royal Portrush had a little bit of everything in the opening round. There was sunlight and there was rain, a breeze and strong gusts that blew rain sideways. And there was world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler once again in the mix. Matt Fitzpatrick and Harris English are part of a five-way tie for the lead at 67. It's the largest logjam after one round of the British Open since a six-way tie in 1938. Scheffler was one shot behind. Rory McIlroy wobbled early on the back nine but shot 70 despite hitting only two fairways.

NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made star outside linebacker T.J. Watt the NFL’s highest-paid defender. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Watt has agreed to a three-year pact that will average $41 million annually. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been made public. Watt, who was entering the final season of the four-year extension he signed in 2021, skipped organized team activities and mandatory minicamp to put pressure on the Steelers’ front office for a new contract. Lloyd Howell steps down as executive director of NFL Players Association.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has retired from the NFL at age 30. His agent informed the team Wednesday, just before training camp began Thursday. Williams signed a one-year deal in March but was placed on the physically unable to perform list Monday due to an undisclosed injury. Williams played eight NFL seasons, including stints with the Jets and Steelers, and had 330 career receptions and 32 touchdowns. Known for his leadership, he was a key player for the Chargers. Meanwhile, the Chargers signed tackle Ryan Nelson from the UFL and are addressing wide receiver Tre' Harris' holdout

Lloyd Howell has resigned as executive director of the NFL Players Association, citing distractions his leadership has caused in recent weeks. Howell has come under scrutiny since ESPN reported he has maintained a part-time consulting job with the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm that holds league approval to seek minority ownership in NFL franchises. That followed the revelation that the NFLPA and the league had a confidentiality agreement to keep quiet an arbitrator’s ruling about possible collusion by owners over quarterback salaries. The latest issue was an ESPN report Thursday that revealed two player representatives who voted for Howell were not aware that he was sued in 2011 for sexual discrimination and retaliation while he was a senior executive at Booz Allen.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after authorities said he and another speeding driver caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway last year. Prosecutors say Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV at 119 mph when he caused the March 2024 wreck. Multiple people were injured. On Thursday, Rice pleaded guilty to felony charges, including causing serious bodily injury. As part of a plea deal, he also received five years of deferred probation and must pay $115,000 for victims' medical expenses. In a statement, Rice apologized for the harm caused and pledged to make amends to those affected.

NBA

Damian Lillard is back where he started. Lillard signed a three-year deal worth $42 million to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been officially announced. Lillard was the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA draft by the Trail Blazers and spent 11 seasons with Portland before he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks just before the 2023-24 season.

WNBA

Caitlin Clark is out of All-Star weekend as a participant. The Indiana Fever guard injured her right groin on Tuesday night in the final minute of the team’s win over the Connecticut Sun. She said Thursday in a message posted on X that she was “sad and disappointed” to pull out of the All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest. Clark is captain of one of the All-Star teams. The second-year guard was the leading vote getter from the fans and has been a huge reason the league has had a boon in attendance and ratings over the last two seasons.

The game will be played Saturday night at 8:30.

WNBA All-Stars kicked off their weekend with a fashion showcase on Thursday night in Indianapolis. Players turned the orange carpet into a runway, delighting fans with bold outfits and stylish looks. Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum and Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston both enjoyed the event, highlighting its fun and fan-focused vibe. Fashion has become a growing trend in the league, with players gaining attention for their pregame "Tunnel Fits." Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson, Angel Reese, and Natasha Cloud all made memorable appearances. The event added excitement to the All-Star festivities, blending sports and style seamlessly.

MLB

The Boston Red Sox aim to keep their 10-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Cubs this afternoon at 2:20. The matchup is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

The New York Yankees are in Atlanta tonight at 7:15 to face the Braves in a three-game series.

The New York Mets begin a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds tonight at 7:10.

The Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Angels to open a three-game series tonight at 6:45.

SEC

The SEC Media Days this week highlighted the ongoing rivalry between the SEC and the Big Ten in college football. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey emphasized the conference's dominance, citing top TV viewership and NFL draft picks. Over the past decade, the SEC has won six national championships, but the last two victories — by Michigan and Ohio State — have fueled competition. Coaches and players, like Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, defended the SEC as the strongest conference. The rivalry continues with key matchups early this season.

PROFESSIONAL RACING

A federal judge has denied a request from 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to race with charters while battling NASCAR in court. This decision means their six cars will compete as open entries at Dover this weekend and Indianapolis next week. The teams argue this move risks their businesses, as charters guarantee race spots and base payouts. NASCAR has assured the court it won’t sell the disputed charters before a preliminary injunction ruling. The case, set for trial in December, stems from the teams rejecting NASCAR’s charter extension offer. None of the affected drivers are locked into this year’s playoffs.

