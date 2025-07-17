WAMC Sport Report 7/17/25: Von Miller signing 1-year deal with the Washington Commanders

Von Miller is joining the Washington Commanders. Miller is signing a one-year contract with Washington. The NFL's active sacks leader posted to social media, “DC... What's good?” with an automated image of him in a No. 24 Commanders uniform. The 36-year-old edge rusher's deal comes a week before the start of training camp. Miller was cut by Buffalo in a salary cap-saving move in March after injuries derailed his time with the Bills.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Emil Forsberg both had two of New York’s five unanswered goals in the second half and the Red Bulls rallied to beat the New England Revolution 5-3. Leo Campana notched his fifth goal of the season five minutes into the match, scoring unassisted to give New England (6-9-7) the lead. The Red Bulls (9-8-6) cut it to 2-1 when 22-year-old midfielder Daniel Edelman scored his first goal this season and his third in 87 career appearances — unassisted in the 56th minute. Choupo-Moting scored the equalizer in the 70th minute with assists from Forsberg and 20-year midfielder Ronald Donkor. Forsberg made it 3-2 in the 72nd with an assist from 21-year-old forward Dennis Gjengaar — his first this season.

Alonso Martínez scored in stoppage time to help New York City FC rally and beat Orlando City 2-1. Orlando (9-6-8) is winless four straight. Martínez, who outraced the defense and then beat goalkeeper Pedro Gallese with a rolling shot in the first minute of stoppage time. NYCFC (10-8-4) scored on Kyle Smith’s own goal to make it 1-1 in the 87th minute. Matt Freese stopped six shots for New York City. Robin Jansson scored his first goal of the season to give Orlando a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute. Orlando outshot NYCFC 25-11, 7-4 on target.

Tai Baribo scored his 14th goal and rookie defender Olwethu Makhanya scored the first of his career early in the second half to lead the Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal. Baribo scored unassisted with a right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 37th minute to put the Union up 1-0. Prince Owusu took a pass from defender Joel Waterman two minutes into stoppage time and scored to tie it 1-1 at halftime. Philadelphia went back in front five minutes into the second half on the 21-year-old Makhanya’s netter. Fellow defender Kai Wagner collected his eighth assist. Andre Blake turned away three shots in goal for Philadelphia (14-5-4). Sébastian Breza had two saves for Montreal (3-14-6).

FIFA WORLD CUP SOCCER

Soccer faces growing challenges from extreme heat, as seen during the FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S. this summer. Rising global temperatures are making summer tournaments increasingly dangerous for players and fans. Scientists warn that continuing to hold events in June and July could lead to severe heat-related illnesses. FIFA introduced measures like extra water breaks and shaded benches but still faced criticism from players. Experts suggest shifting tournaments to cooler months, though this disrupts traditional soccer calendars. With the 2026 and 2030 World Cups scheduled in hot regions, addressing heat risks is becoming urgent as climate change worsens.

BRITISH OPEN

The 153rd edition of the British Open is underway at Royal Portrush. Padraig Harrington of Ireland had the honor of the opening tee shot. That was a fitting choice. He's a two-time Open champion. And it meant the Open at Royal Portrush would start the way the last one ended with big cheers for an Irish golf shot. The last time here was 2019 when Shane Lowry ended it with a tap-in par to win the claret jug. Rory McIlroy is the favorite son of Northern Ireland and played in the afternoon. Scottie Scheffler was part of the morning wave.

NHL

The NHL has released the full 2025-26 schedule. It is the final 82-game season before the new collective bargaining agreement kicks in and increases to 84. Alex Ovechkin begins his 21st season on Oct. 8 when he and the Washington Capitals host Boston. Ovechkin is at 897 career goals after breaking Wayne Gretzky's record and can now surpass 900. After raising their second consecutive Stanley Cup banner on opening night Oct. 7 against Chicago, the back-to-back defending champion Florida Panthers host Philadelphia two days later. The league's 32 teams will combine to play 1,312 games between Oct. 7 and April 16 with the playoffs to run from then through much of June.

WNBA

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers are part of the new generation of women’s basketball stars who have been able to profit off their name in college and build brands that have helped them excel off the court in the WNBA. The trio was able to develop their brands and increase their star power before they set foot in the pros. The next group up in college that is led by Hannah Hidalgo, Flau’jae Johnson, Olivia Miles and JuJu Watkins has already benefitted from the name, likeness and image.

The Indiana Fever might be without star guard Caitlin Clark again for a bit after she injured her groin Tuesday night late in a win over the Connecticut Sun. It will be a busy week for the league’s young star if she can play at all. She sat out the team’s 98-77 loss against New York and her status for WNBA All-Star weekend, which Indiana is hosting, is up in the air. Clark is supposed to compete in a loaded 3-point contest Friday night and is captain of one of the All-Star teams.

NBA

Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to a buyout on the final two years of his contract. That's according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal hasn’t been officially announced. ESPN reports that the buyout paves the way for Beal to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. Beal is expected to give back $13.9 million of the $110 million he’s owed from the Suns, which allows Phoenix more flexibility as it tries to rebuild its roster.

WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Yu Zidi of China is only 12 years old and has qualified for the world swimming championships in Singapore. Her performances have stunned the swimming world. Yu’s times in the 200- and 400-meter individual medley and the 200-butterfly rank among the best in the world this year. At the national championships in May, her times in the 200 butterfly and 400 IM would have placed her fourth in last year’s Paris Olympics. She’s also swimming faster at 12 than teenage Canadian star Summer McIntosh did at the same age. McIntosh has won three Olympic gold medals and holds the world record in both medley races.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kalen DeBoer is looking to restore Alabama as one of the nation's top college football teams. At the same time, he's looking to escape the shadow of Nick Saban. DeBoer is entering his second season as Alabama coach after a 9-4 finish in his 2024 debut. DeBoer said at SEC media days that his team “fell short” last season because it failed to qualify for the playoffs. He says the Crimson Tide have learned from their shortcomings and are in position to enjoy greater success in 2025. DeBoer says Alabama must “be better in the big moments” this season.

USA BOBSLED AND SKELETON

USA Bobsled and Skeleton has entered into a multi-year endorsement deal with American Honda. The agreement will give the sliding sports federation based in Lake Placid, New York financial and technical support going into both next winter’s Milan-Cortina Olympics and the 2030 Games in the French Alps. The deal was announced today. Honda — which becomes the official premier technology partner of the teams — will provide access to its wind tunnel in Ohio for research and development purposes.

ESPYS

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Simone Biles have been named Best Male and Female Athletes at the ESPYS. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to an NBA title last month and was also named league MVP. Biles, an 11-time Olympic medalist, won for her standout performance at the Paris Games, earning three golds and a silver. Suni Lee received the Best Comeback award after battling kidney diseases. Basketball legend Oscar Robertson was honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his groundbreaking work in NBA labor rights. Comedian Shane Gillis hosted the event, drawing mixed reactions for his controversial monologue.

