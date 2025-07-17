Saratoga Springs residents, officials speak out following ICE detainments

Saratoga Springs residents are pushing for more resistance against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement action following recent detainments in the city.

Tuesday morning, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Congress Plaza near the city’s downtown detained an unknown number of individuals.

It’s not the first time this year that individuals have been detained by ICE in Saratoga Springs – in April an individual was arrest on Broadway.

Recent federal law enforcement actions in the city have sparked public outcry at city council meetings, including the meeting held Tuesday night.

Resident Alice Smith and two other members of the city’s Democratic committee advocated for the city to better support residents targeted by ICE.

“The Ice agents were not wearing any uniforms, they had an unmarked car. The only thing they had were masks and they approached people who have committed no crime at all except to have dark skin and speak Spanish,” said Smith.

Public Safety Commissioner Tim Coll, who is endorsed by both the city Republican and Democratic committees in November’s election, said city police do not contribute to federal immigration law enforcement actions.

“So, this morning, they contacted us, they said they were going to do enforcement operations and investigative activity in our city. They did not tell us any more specific information. We did not assist them at all and they left our city. So, again, the Saratoga Springs City Police Department does not enforce federal immigration law, we have no authority to do it. But we will also not obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration law because that is clearly a crime,” said Coll.

Resident Amy Totino said she wants city officials to do more to oppose ICE operations in the city.

“What is happening here with ICE is inhumane, it's unconscionable, and it’s not constitutional. We are not supporting people’s rights as human beings and this is a real concern. And I would like to add to that, do we know when it’s a judicial warrant signed by a judge or are these people just coming in and snatching people off the street because of the way they look. This is completely, completely unacceptable,” said Totino.

Democratic Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran also criticized the detainments.

“I think it’s well known now that many, many people who have been following the letter of the law in terms of their immigration process are being swooped up and disappeared. They’re showing up for their hearings to comport with their process and they’re being ripped away. This is not what the Trump campaign was about. It was about criminals and the worst of the worst,” said Moran.

ICE detentions in the Southern Adirondack region have not been isolated to Saratoga Springs. Last month, a long-time Glens Falls resident was arrested by ICE when he showed up to a routine appointment with immigration officials in Ballston Spa.

In a statement Wednesday morning responding to recent ICE activity, Congressman Paul Tonko, whose 20th District encompasses Saratoga County, called the arrests “illegal.” He said, “as with other recent ICE actions in Saratoga Springs, our community needs answers on why these arrests were made and assurances that due process was followed.”

ICE did not respond to multiple requests for comment.