Center for Economic Growth CEO Mark Egan discusses National Semiconductor Technology Center grand opening in Albany

A grand opening celebration was held this week in Albany for the country’s first National Semiconductor Technology Center.

The NSTC at the NY CREATES Albany Nanotech Complex was created as part of the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act.

The center is home to the nation’s first Extreme Ultraviolet Accelerator, which began operating on July 1st. The EUV accelerator is currently taking applications from researchers and companies from around the world to help develop the next generation of semiconductor technology.

Monday’s celebration is the latest development in the Capital Region’s transition into an advanced manufacturing hub.

The Center for Economic Growth, an Albany-based economic development agency affiliated with the Capital Region Chamber, has long been advocating for the region’s high-tech transformation.

WAMC’s Lucas Willard spoke with CEG President and CEO Mark Egan.

You know, at one time, you know, for Albany and the Capital Region, we sort of aspired to be a tech center, particularly within advanced electronics and semiconductors. And over that time, we went from sort of emerging within that area, to really being recognized. You know, what we have, there's nowhere else in the United States that has the cutting-edge research and the tools that we have here at the Albany Nanotech Complex. So really, what this does is it really just further solidifies Albany's position at the forefront of tech R&D. So, you know, back when they talked about, you know, having the NST Centers, in the competition, we always thought we were strongly positioned, but we never could counter take it for granted. So, this is a big deal, you know, the amount of investment that's going to come here, the amount of the jobs that are going to be created. There's a building under construction right now on the campus, another building is slated for construction. They're gonna be building a parking garage, so that campus is alive and well, and it attracts talent, literally from leading global companies.

And, Mark, has your office engaged with any companies recently who are interested in the new investments at the Albany Nanotech Complex, including the new EUV accelerator?

Yes, we were. We were involved in the whole application process that New York CREATES presented. So we've been sort of tethered to it the entire time. And you know, some of these companies already have a small presence there. Others, you know, will bring folks there. And then this, the center itself, will have jobs, for listeners that might not be as familiar, what's the special sauce that happens over at Albany Nanotech is that, we would call them machines, you know, they would call them tools. How they do this research…the tools are very, very expensive. So, for most companies, they can't justify the expense. So really, what that whole complex is about, majority of it is within these where that where this work is being done, in the you know, the technical term is clean rooms. You might have competitors that are in that same room. They're sharing the same equipment, using it, maybe in different ways. But that's really what's unique that happens here. And then this investment, again, just further sort of solidifies that. And already prior to this investment, and in 2022 the sort of the Albany MSA, we had the 18th largest tech R&D services in the nation. And last year, we went from 18 to 12. And in the Northeast, the only other cities or regions that have more tech R&D jobs than the Albany area is New York City and Boston. So, there's that expression, ‘build it and they will come.’ Well, that doesn't always work, but in the case here, because of what's happening, we are truly a magnet for these companies to come, for these jobs to come. And then what it does is the spin off effect in our economy. So those folks that are coming here, they're buying homes, they're buying cars, they're eating in our restaurants. Their kids are going to our schools. They're becoming apart of the fabric of our community. So it's really a win, win.

Now, what kinds of investments would the Center for Economic Growth like to see in terms of workforce, training and education and getting the Capital Region workforce up to speed to meet the demands of this burgeoning semiconductor industry? Obviously, you know, GlobalFoundries has been in the region for more than a decade now and is planning an expansion up there in Saratoga County. But, you know, is there still a demand for more highly skilled workers? And what's it going to take?

It's a great question, and really the answer is not just the highly skilled workers, because yes, there is a need for that, but also some of these jobs that are being created on both of those campuses are jobs that don't require a bachelor's degree. Sometimes you just need certification or some training. So really, one of our goals is, how do we make sure that we let people in our community know who right now might not feel challenged in their current job, or maybe they have really been sort of underemployed, or maybe are currently unemployed, to realize that these jobs are within their reach? So, you know, we've been having conversations with the folks that NY CREATES, that manages the whole Albany Nanotech Complex, as well as GlobalFoundries, to look and say, you know, that whole workforce development component, how can we help, be a bridge from that? So, whether, yes, they're attracting some highly skilled people from outside the region, or they're hiring grads out of the colleges and universities in our region, but also folks who maybe have lived here for a long time to realize, you know, they should be looking on their website for job opportunities. And there's even apprenticeships that can happen, where they can get paid to do on the job training.

Mark, when looking into your crystal ball, does the uncertainty over tariffs and the trade war under the current administration cause you any worry about how there could be ripple effects in in the Capital Region, here in New York, and at the same time, does having this technology and these investments already here put the region at an advantage in sort of an uncertain, in some ways, economic outlook?

Well, I think the tariffs can have an impact on all sectors. So even the two projects that we're speaking of, both at Albany Nanotech Complex, as well as GlobalFoundries, is construction that has to happen. And if all of a sudden there's products that they're, you know, whether it's for the construction, whether it's the steel, or the whatever it is that if there's tariffs and those pass, those costs are passed on, it makes the projects be more expensive. And ultimately, it’s you need to make sure that you're running profitable facilities. The good news is these projects, should be moving forward regardless. But I think as we look at our overall economy, you know, when there's uncertainty, it means that oftentimes folks hold back on making decisions, whether it's a company or even just our local residents and our consumers. So, I think that the you know, the more that the U.S. finalizes these trade agreements with companies so we don't have the on again off again. That'll be good for all concerned.

Refocusing on the National Semiconductor Technology Center in Albany. When do you expect things to sort of kick into gear? Do you have any estimates of when companies that are interested will begin filing applications and start making investments with time and people in the Capital Region?

Well, some of them, you know, there's already a director for the new center. Some of the companies already have a small presence there as things ramp up. You know, folks drive by and can see the construction going on that building, that's where it's going to be happening. So, you know, we anticipate that over time, the jobs will get added. Probably most of it will be, you know, six months from now and beyond, because of the of the ramp up time, but the projection is, there'll be approximately 1,000 new jobs created.