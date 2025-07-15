© 2025
Hammond: New York positioned to weather federal health care cuts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite
Published July 15, 2025 at 2:08 PM EDT
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her 2025 executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Many — especially New York state leaders – have been sounding the alarm about crippling consequences coming from Medicaid cuts included in the “Big, Beautiful Bill” that President Trump signed this month. But the Empire Center’s Bill Hammond says New York is better positioned than most states to weather the loss of federal support. In a piece for the right-leaning thinktank, Hammond argues that even with a possible $10 billion worth of Iost revenue and increased expenses as a result of impending changes, New York’s Medicaid program and its Essential Plan – a Medicaid-like program funded through the Affordable Care Act – aren’t set to collapse.
Andrew Waite
Andrew Waite has worked as The Daily Gazette’s featured news columnist, an editor at Alaska Airlines magazine, and in community newspapers in Montana and Alaska. He is a graduate of Albany High School and Boston University’s journalism school, and he returned to the Capital Region with his wife, daughter and son in 2021.
