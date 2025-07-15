Hammond: New York positioned to weather federal health care cuts

Many — especially New York state leaders – have been sounding the alarm about crippling consequences coming from Medicaid cuts included in the “Big, Beautiful Bill” that President Trump signed this month. But the Empire Center’s Bill Hammond says New York is better positioned than most states to weather the loss of federal support. In a piece for the right-leaning thinktank, Hammond argues that even with a possible $10 billion worth of Iost revenue and increased expenses as a result of impending changes, New York’s Medicaid program and its Essential Plan – a Medicaid-like program funded through the Affordable Care Act – aren’t set to collapse.