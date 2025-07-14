WAMC Sports Report 7/14/25: Jannik Sinner beats 2-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to win his first Wimbledon title

Jannik Sinner has defeated two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his first Wimbledon championship and reverse the result of their epic French Open final five weeks ago. The victory Sunday by the No. 1-ranked Sinner gave him his fourth Grand Slam title overall. It also allowed the 23-year-old Italian to put an end to several streaks for No. 2 Alcaraz. The 22-year-old Spaniard had won the past five head-to-head matches. And Alcaraz entered the day on a career-best 24-match unbeaten run. He also had won 20 matches in a row at the All-England Club. The last man to beat Alcaraz at Wimbledon was Sinner in 2022.

Now Carlos Alcaraz must do something he’s never been forced to before: He needs to figure out how to move past a loss in a Grand Slam final. Alcaraz was 5-0 in title matches at the majors until Sunday, when his reign at Wimbledon ended with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 defeat against No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Truth is, the second-ranked Alcaraz isn’t used to coming out on the wrong end of the score much at all. He had won 20 matches in a row at the All-England Club, grabbing the 2023 and 2024 championships with victories over Novak Djokovic. He came into Sunday on a career-long 24-match unbeaten streak this season. And he had taken five consecutive matches against Sinner.

MLB

Final Boston 4 Tampa Bay 1

Ceddanne Rafaela hit a two-run homer, Brayan Bello pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-1, series-sweeping victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Rafaela, who hit a walk-off, two-run homer for Boston on Friday, hit his 14th homer of the season in the sixth inning. Trevor Story added a go-ahead single in the sixth. Boston last had a 10-game win streak in July 2018 and heads into the All-Star break in third place in the competitive AL East, behind Toronto and the New York Yankees. Tampa Bay’s Chandler Simpson extended his hitting streak to 16 games, a club record for a rookie.

Final Chicago Cubs 4 N.Y. Yankees 1

Shota Imanaga struck out Aaron Judge twice while pitching seven sparkling innings, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees. In his fourth start since returning from a strained left hamstring, Imanaga allowed a homer to Giancarlo Stanton in the second and a single to Austin Wells in the seventh. Michael Busch and Dansby Swanson homered for the Cubs, who headed into the All-Star break with 57 wins, their most since 2008. Daniel Palencia handled the ninth for his 12th save, finishing a two-hitter.

Final Kansas City 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Nick Loftin secures a 3-2 win for the Kansas City Royals over the New York Mets on Sunday with a walk-off single. Loftin drove in Tyler Tolbert, who had singled and stolen second base. This marks Loftin's second game-winning hit in a week. Royals rookie Noah Cameron impressed with 6 2/3 scoreless innings and eight strikeouts. The Mets tied the game in the ninth with key hits from Ronny Mauricio and Jeff McNeil but fell short. The Mets struggled offensively, going 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position. Sean Manaea took the loss despite striking out seven over 3 1/3 innings in his season debut for New York.

Final Philadelphia 2 San Diego 1

J.T. Realmuto doubled in Bryce Harper with the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning and Cristopher Sánchez was impressive for 7 1/3 innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 to prevent a three-game sweep. Sánchez got a nice ovation from several hundred Phillies fans sitting behind the third-base dugout after manager Rob Thomson lifted him with one out in the eighth. He held the Padres to one run and six hits while striking out six and walking three.

Final Miami 11 Baltimore 1

Final Pittsburgh 2 Minnesota 1

Final Arizona 5 L.A. Angels 1

Final Texas 5 Houston 1

Final Seattle 8 Detroit 4

Final Athletics 6 Toronto 3

Final Cincinnati 4 Colorado 2

Terry Francona has added another milestone to his impressive career. Francona became the 13th manager in major league history to reach 2,000 wins when the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2. The 66-year-old Francona joins Texas’ Bruce Bochy as the only active managers with at least 2,000 wins. Ten of the 12 other managers who have accumulated at least 2,000 wins are in the Hall of Fame. Bochy and Dusty Baker, who isn’t yet eligible, are the only exceptions.

Final Milwaukee 8 Washington 1

Final St. Louis 5 Atlanta 4

Final L.A. Dodgers 5 San Francisco 2

Final Cleveland 6 Chicago White Sox 5

MLB DRAFT

The Washington Nationals selected Oklahoma high school shortstop Eli Willits with the No. 1 pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft in a selection seen by some as a surprise. The 17-year-old Willits is the youngest player taken No. 1 overall since Ken Griffey Jr. to Seattle in 1987, according to MLB. He’s the son of ex-big leaguer Reggie Willits, who played six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and also coached with the New York Yankees. Willits, from Fort Cobb-Broxton High School, is a switch-hitter who is expected to develop a power swing. The draft came one week after the Nationals fired longtime general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez.

FIRST ROUND

x-LAD, NYM and NYY penalized 10 draft slots for exceeding the second surcharge threshold of the Competitive Balance Tax

1. Washington Nationals, Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton H.S., Okla.

2. Los Angeles Angels, Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC-Santa Barba.

3. Seattle Mariners, Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU.

4. Colorado Rockies, Ethan Holliday, SS, Stillwater H.S., Okla.

5. St. Louis Cardinals, Liam Doyle, LHP, Tennessee.

6. Pittsburgh Pirates, Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona H.S., Calif.

7. Miami Marlins, Aiva Arquette, SS, Oregon State.

8. Toronto Blue Jays, JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis H.S., Miss.

9. Cincinnati Reds, Steele Hall, SS, Hewitt Trussville H.S., Ala.

10. Chicago White Sox, Billy Carlson, SS, Corona H.S., Calif.

11. The Athletics, Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State.

12. Texas Rangers, Gavin Fien, SS, Great Oaks H.S., Calif.

13. San Francisco Giants, Gavin Kilen, SS, Tennessee.

14. Tampa Bay Rays, Daniel Pierce, SS, Mill Creek H.S., Ga.

15. Boston Red Sox, Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma.

16. Minnesota Twins, Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest.

17. Chicago Cubs, Ethan Conrad, OF, Wake Forest.

18. Arizona Diamondbacks, Kayson Cunningham, SS, Lady Bird Johnson H.S., Texas.

19. Baltimore Orioles, Ike Irish, C, Auburn.

20. Milwaukee Brewers, Andrew Fischer, 3B, Tennessee.

21. Houston Astros, Xavier Neyens, SS, Mt. Vernon H.S., Wash.

22. Atlanta Braves, Tate Southisene, SS, Basic H.S., Nev.

23. Kansas City Royals, Sean Gamble, OF, IMG Academy, Fla.

24. Detroit Tigers, Jordan Yost, SS, Sickle H.S., Fla.

25. San Diego Padres, Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP, Sunset H.S., Ore.

26. Philadelphia Phillies, Gage Wood, RHP, Arkansas.

27. Cleveland Indians, Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A&M.

Prospect Promotion Incentive Pick

28. Kansas City Royals, Josh Hammond, SS, Wesleyan Christian Academy, N.C.

Compensation Picks

29. Arizona Diamondbacks, Patrick Forbes, RHP, Louisville.

30. Baltimore Orioles, Caden Bodine, C, Coastal Carolina.

31. Baltimore Orioles, Wehiwa Aloy, SS, Arkansas.

32. Milwaukee Brewers, Brady Ebel, SS, Corona H.S., Calif.

Competitive Balance Round A

33. Boston Red Sox (from Milwaukee), Marcus Phillips, RHP, Tennessee.

34. Detroit Tigers, Michael Oliveto, C, Hauppauge H.S., N.Y.

35. Seattle Mariners, Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina.

36. Minnesota Twins, Riley Quick, RHP, Alabama.

37. Baltimore Orioles, Slater de Brun, OF, Summit H.S., Ore.

x-FIRST ROUND

38. New York Mets, Mitch Voit, TWP, Michigan.

39. New York Yankees, Dax Kilby, SS, Newnan H.S., Ga.

40. Los Angeles Dodgers, Zachary Root, LHP, Arkansas.

Competitive Balance Round A

41. Los Angeles Dodgers (from Boston), Charles Davalan, OF, Arkansas.

42. Tampa Bay (from Athletics), Brendan Summerhill, OF, Arizona.

43. Miami Marlins, Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson.

SECOND ROUND

44. Chicago White Sox, Jaden Fauske, OF, Nazareth Academy, Ill.

45. Colorado Rockies, JB Middleton, RHP, Southern Mississippi.

46. Miami Marlins, Brandon Compton, OF, Arizona State.

47. Los Angeles Angels, Chase Shores, RHP, LSU.

48. The Athletics, Devin Taylor, OF, Indiana.

49. Washington Nationals, Ethan Petry, OF, South Carolina.

50. Pittsburgh Pirates, Angel Cervantes, RHP, Warren H.S., Calif.

51. Cincinnati Reds, Aaron Watson, RHP, Trinity Christian Academy, Fla.

52. Texas Rangers, AJ Russell, RHP, Tennessee.

53. Tampa Bay Rays, Cooper Flemming, SS, Ganesha H.S., Calif.

54. Minnesota Twins, Quentin Young, SS, Oaks Christian H.S., Calif.

55. St. Louis Cardinals, Ryan Mitchell, SS, Houston H.S., Tenn.

56. Chicago Cubs, Kane Kepley, OF, North Carolina.

57. Seattle Mariners, Nick Becker, SS, Don Bosco Prep H.S., N.J.

58. Baltimore Orioles, Joseph Dzierwa, LHP, Michigan State.

59. Milwaukee Brewers, J.D. Thompson, LHP, Vanderbilt.

60. Atlanta Braves, Alex Lodise, SS, Florida State.

61. Kansas City Royals, Michael Lombardi, RHP, Tulane.

62. Detroit Tigers, Malachi Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma.

63. Philadelphia Phillies, Cade Obermueller, LHP, Iowa.

64. Cleveland Guardians, Dean Curley, SS, Tennessee.

65. Los Angeles Dodgers, Cam Leiter, RHP, Florida State.

Competitive Balance Round B

66. Cleveland Guardians, Aaron Walton, OF, Arizona.

67. Tampa Bay Rays, Dean Moss, OF, IMG Academy, Fla.

68. Milwaukee Brewers, Frank Cairone, Delsea Regional H.S., N.J.

69. Baltimore Orioles, JT Quinn, RHP, Georgia.

70. Cleveland Guardians (from Arizona), Will Hynes, RHP, Lorne Park S.S., Ontario.

71. Kansas City Royals, Justin Lamkin, LHP, Texas A&M.

72. St. Louis Cardinals, Tanner Franklin, RHP, Tennessee.

73. Pittsburgh Pirates, Murf Gray, 3B, Fresno State.

74. Colorado Rockies, Max Belyeu, OF, Texas.

Compensation Pick

75. Boston Red Sox, Henry Godbout, SS, Virginia.

THIRD ROUND

76. Chicago White Sox, Kyle Lodise, SS, Georgia Tech.

77. Colorado Rockies, Ethan Hedges, 3B, Southern Cal.

78. Miami Marlins, Max Williams, OF, Florida State.

79. Los Angeles Angels, Johnny Slawinski, LHP, Johnson H.S., Texas.

80. Washington Nationals, Landon Harmon, RHP, East Union H.S., Miss.

81. Toronto Blue Jays, Jake Cook, LHP, Southern Mississippi.

82. Pittsburgh Pirates, Easton Carmichael, C, Oklahoma.

83. Cincinnati Reds, Mason Morris, RHP, Mississippi.

84. Texas Rangers, Josh Owens, TWP, Providence Academy, Tenn.

85. San Francisco Giants, Trevor Cohen, OF, Rutgers.

86. Tampa Bay Rays, Taitn Gray, C, Dallas Center-Grimes H.S., Iowa.

87. Boston Red Sox, Anthony Eyanson, RHP, LSU.

88. Minnesota Twins, James Ellwanger, RHP, Dallas Baptist.

89. St. Louis Cardinals, Jack Guerevitch, 1B, San Diego.

90. Chicago Cubs, Dominick Reid, RHP, Abilene Christian.

91. Seattle Mariners, Griffin Hugus, RHP, Miami.

92. Arizona Diamondbacks, Brian Curley, RHP, Georgia.

93. Baltimore Orioles, RJ Austin, OF, Vanderbilt.

94. Milwaukee Brewers, Jacob Morrison, RHP, Coastal Carolina.

95. Houston Astros, Ethan Frey, OF, LSU.

96. Atlanta Braves, Cody Miller, SS, East Tennessee State.

97. Kansas City Royals, Cameron Millar, Alhambra H.S., Calif.

98. Detroit Tigers, Ben Jacobs, LHP, Arizona State.

99. San Diego Padres, Ryan Wideman, OF, Western Kentucky.

100. Philadelphia Phillies, Cody Bowker, RPH, Vanderbilt.

101. Cleveland Guardians, Nolan Schubart, OF, Oklahoma State.

102. New York Mets, Antonio Jimenez, SS, Central Florida.

103. New York Yankees, Kaeden Kent, SS, Texas A&M.

104. Los Angeles Dodgers, Landyn Vidourek, OF, Cincinnati.

Compensation Pick

105. Los Angeles Angels, Nate Snead, RHP, Tennessee.

The 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby will get underway from Truist Park in Atlanta at 8 p.m. tonight. You can watch the event live on ESPN and ESPN2. The eight sluggers confirmed for the competition are:

Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Nationals outfielder James Wood

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton

Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz

Rays infielder Junior Caminero

Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker

Braves first baseman Matt Olson

WNBA

Final New York 79 Atlanta 72

Leonie Fiebich scored 21 points and the New York Liberty rallied from a 19-point deficit in the first half to beat the Atlanta Dream 79-72 on Sunday. Breanna Stewart added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Liberty (14-6). Fiebich’s hot shooting helped rally New York from an 11-point halftime deficit. Her consecutive 3-pointers near the end of the third quarter gave the Liberty their first lead since early in the game. New York was up 60-58 early in the fourth quarter before using a 12-2 run to take its biggest lead of the game. Kennedy Burke had five points during the burst and Nyara Sabally hit a 3-pointer that made it 70-60 with 5 minutes left. Atlanta (12-9) was able to get within four, but could get no closer. Allisha Gray scored 16 points to lead the Dream, who were missing All-Star Rhyne Howard because of a knee injury she suffered in Atlanta’s previous game against Indiana. Brittney Griner added 10 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double with the Dream.

Final Los Angeles 92 Connecticut 88

Final Indiana 102 Dallas 83

Final Washington 74 Seattle 69

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final St Louis City 2 Portland 1

CLUB WORLD CUP SOCCER

Cole Palmer scored twice and fed João Pedro for a goal as Chelsea overwhelmed Paris Saint-Germain in the first half and beat the European champions 3-0 in the final of the first expanded Club World Cup. Palmer had almost identical left-footed goals from just inside the penalty area in the 22nd and 30th minutes, then sent a through pass that enabled João Pedro to chip goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 43d for his third goal in two starts with the Blues. A 23-year-old who joined Chelsea from Manchester City two years ago, Palmer scored 18 goals this season.

Cole Palmer was surprised to find U.S. President Donald Trump on the stand as Chelsea received the Club World Cup trophy after a 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain. Palmer received the Golden Ball as top player of the tournament after scoring the first two goals of the final. Trump appeared to leave the award stand with a medal of his own, handed to him by FIFA President Gianni Infantino right after the one presented to Reece James. Palmer had his name up in the bright lights this weekend, posing for a photo in front of a huge video board of his image near Madison Square Garden.

SCOTTISH OPEN

Chris Gotterup gets to spend an extra week on links golf after winning the biggest title of his career. Gotterup held his nerve against Rory McIlroy to win the Scottish Open. The victory gives him one of three spots in the British Open next week. Gotterup shot 66 and finished two clear of McIlroy and Marco Penge. It's his second career title. He came over to play the Scottish Open and had a flight booked to California for the next stop. Now it's a short hop over the Irish Sea to play his first British Open after a big win.

EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Grace Kim of Australia is a major champion and can't believe how it happened. She was two shots behind going to the last hole when she hit fairway metal to 2 feet for eagle to force a playoff with Jeeno Thitikul. Kim chipped in for birdie on the first playoff hole. Then she made another eagle putt to win the Evian Championship. It's her first major. The thrilling finish denied Lottie Woad of England her own slice of history. Woad shot 64 to finish one behind in her bid to become the first amateur to win a major since 1967.

NFLPA

The NFLPA’s executive committee sent a memo to players on Sunday, denying that executive director Lloyd Howell was asked to step down. Howell has come under scrutiny since ESPN reported he has maintained a part-time consulting job with the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm that holds league approval to seek minority ownership in NFL franchises. That followed the revelation that the NFL Players Association and the league had a confidentiality agreement to keep quiet an arbitrator’s ruling about possible collusion by owners over quarterback salaries.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

