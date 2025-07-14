© 2025
All Things Considered

NY state agencies ordered to compile data on tariff impacts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 14, 2025 at 7:30 PM EDT
U.S. and Canadian flags
U.S. and Canadian flags

On Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul directed state agencies to compile data on the impacts of tariffs on the state.

New York State Empire Development and the Office of General Services must use the data gathered to draft a report on tariffs by October 31st. North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas says they have been encouraging the state to monitor tariff trends.

“In part, we hope that it might lead to some consideration of ways that the state can be helpful for businesses, particularly small businesses, that have been severely impacted," Douglas said.

Governor Hochul has also launched a tariff resource guide to help businesses understand tariffs and provide resources on programs that may reduce the impact of tariffs.
