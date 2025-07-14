First National Semiconductor Technology Center opens in Albany

The first National Semiconductor Technology Center has opened its doors to innovation in Albany.

The NY Creates Albany Nanotech Complex was named as the country's first National Semiconductor Technology Center in October.

Under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, the designation puts Albany at the center of high-tech industry research and development.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke during a grand opening celebration Monday.

“Countries are now looking here at the Capital Region as the new epicenter for innovation, not just for America but for the world, we’re planting a flag, sending a message, loud and clear that the future of chips will not be discovered overseas,” he said.

The facility is home to the nation's first Extreme Ultraviolet Accelerator, which began operating on July 1st.

It enables researchers from NSTC member organizations, NY CREATES and Natcast – a non-profit entity that operates NSTC – to drive the commercialization of advanced semiconductor technology.

NY CREATES President David Anderson says the technology is essential to many everyday products, including smartphones.

“And the strategic importance of that to the nation’s economic and national security is imperative. So, the technologies that we are developing in this new EUV accelerator are driving the next generations of semiconductor technology which will be important for many decades to come,” he said.

Anderson says NY CREATES added almost 200 jobs in Albany in preparation for the new facility. He predicts the EUV accelerator will generate interest from companies around the world, leading to even more jobs.

“I think we’ll see hundreds of new jobs as a result of this and perhaps that will parlay into thousands of new jobs across the state,” he said.

The Albany Nanotech campus will house an advanced lithography system – a machine that will enable developers to create smaller, faster, more powerful chips.

“It works with a high-powered laser zapping 50,000 droplets of molten tin per second,” he said.

Anderson says it allows for the creation of lines on the boards of chips that are less than two nanometers – smaller than the width of human hair.

Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th District, says the grand opening marks an important development in the economic future of the Capital Region.

“The EUV accelerator will not only drive the next generation of semiconductor manufacturing but will also create those very important pathways for workforce development and collaboration amongst academia, government and of course, private industry,” said Tonko.

The EUV accelerator is currently accepting applications.