WAMC Sports Report 7/10/25: Novak Djokovic reaches a record 14th Wimbledon semifinal and faces No. 1 Jannik Sinner next

Novak Djokovic has reached the Wimbledon semifinals for a men’s-record 14th time as he pursues his unprecedented 25th title from all Grand Slam tournaments. Djokovic beat Flavio Cobolli 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday to set up a showdown against No. 1 Jannik Sinner for a berth in the final. Sinner eliminated Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 and didn’t play like someone dealing with an injured right elbow. He used terrific serving and his usual booming forehand to win against Shelton for the sixth consecutive time. Sinner hurt his elbow in a fall during his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov on Monday night.

Iga Swiatek has reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over 19th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova LIOOD-mee-lah sam-SOH-nuh-vuh that went from a stroll to a bit of a struggle in the late stages. The victory Wednesday means Swiatek will play Belinda Bencic buh·lin·duh ben·suhk for a berth in the final at the All-England Club. The unseeded Bencic defeated No. 7 Mirra Andreeva 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2). Swiatek is a five-time Grand Slam champion. No. 1 Jannik Sinner advanced to the men's semifinals by beating Ben Shelton and will meet Novak Djokovic on Friday. Djokovic is seeking an eighth Wimbledon title and 25th Grand Slam trophy overall.

MLB

N.Y. Yankees 9 Seattle 6

One game into his major league career, Cam Schlittler is the hardest-throwing member of the New York Yankees’ rotation. Schlittler used his 100 mph fastball to shut down Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners during an eye-opening debut Wednesday night, pitching the Yankees to a 9-6 victory before a throng of friends and family members in the crowd. One of the team’s top-rated prospects, the 6-foot-6 Schlittler struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He threw New York’s seven fastest pitches this season and his average fastball velocity of 97.9 mph was the highest for a Yankees pitcher this year. But it was his poise and improved secondary pitches that really impressed manager Aaron Boone.

Boston 10 Colorado 2

Masataka Yoshida went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI in his season debut after undergoing shoulder surgery in October, and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep with a 10-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Carlos Narváez, Wilyer Abreu, Romy Gonzalez and Jarren Duran homered for the Red Sox, who matched a season best with their sixth straight win. Lucas Giolito (6-1) went six scoreless innings , giving up four hits and no walks with six strikeouts. Colorado’s Kyle Farmer hit two-run homer in the eighth inning. Antonio Senzatela (3-13) went five innings, giving up four runs.

Philadelphia 13 San Francisco 0

Bryce Harper broke out of a slump with a career-best four extra-base hits — and then issued a reminder about his place in the game. After the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 13-0, Harper said, “I'm really good. I mean, I really am.” Harper hasn’t been himself much of the season. The two-time NL MVP and eight-time All-Star missed most of June with inflammation in his right wrist. He had gone 1 for 14 in four games before Wednesday, when he hit a homer and three doubles, all to the opposite field.

N-Y Mets at Baltimore 5:05 p.m. (Postponed)

The scheduled game between the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday was postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather and will be made up as part of a split doubleheader today. Game 1 is at 12:05. Game 2 starts at 5:05 this evening. The middle game of the three-game series was postponed about two hours before the scheduled first pitch. There was a forecast for intense thunderstorms at approximately 6 p.m. and extending for several hours into the evening. New York (53-39) entered Wednesday’s action tied with Philadelphia atop the NL East. Baltimore (40-50) was last in the AL East, 12 1/2 games behind division-leading Toronto.

Minnesota 4 Chicago Cubs 2

Kansas City 4 Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 9 Athletics 2

Tampa Bay 7 Detroit 3

Cleveland 4 Houston 2

L.A. Angels 11 Texas 8

Milwaukee 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

Cincinnati 7 Miami 2

Washington 8 St. Louis 2

Arizona 8 San Diego 2

Chicago White Sox 2 Toronto 1

The Detroit Tigers now have five All-Stars, tying them with the Dodgers for the most in the majors. Zach McKinstry was added Wednesday, replacing injured Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña. McKinstry joins teammates Gleyber Torres, Javier Báez, Riley Greene, and pitcher Tarik Skubal. Meanwhile, Houston third baseman Isaac Paredes was chosen for the AL team in place of the Guardians' José Ramírez, who wants to spend the week recovering from an Achilles injury. Twins right-hander Joe Ryan was picked to replace Astros pitcher Hunter Brown and Brewers closer Trevor Megill to replace teammate Freddy Peralta.

Tampa Bay Rays slugger Junior Caminero announced he will compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday in Atlanta. Hours later, he learned he will start at third base for the American League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. All that came after Caminero belted his 22nd homer in a 7-3 win over Detroit. The 22-year-old leads AL third basemen in home runs during his breakout season and is batting .254 with 58 RBIs. Caminero joins five others in the Derby lineup, with two spots still open. Rays manager Kevin Cash calls it a "coming-out party" for Caminero, showcasing his talent to fans nationwide.

NBA

Two people with knowledge of the contract say the Phoenix Suns have signed star guard Devin Booker to a two-year, $145 max contract extension. The 28-year-old Booker has been one of the NBA’s best shooting guards, earning four All-Star appearances in 10 NBA seasons. The two-time all-NBA player has averaged 24.4 points since Phoenix took him out of Kentucky with the 13th overall pick of the 2015 draft. Booker averaged 25.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46% from the floor during a disappointing 2024-25 season for the Suns. Phoenix has revamped its front office and roster since a disappointing 2024-25 season, including a seven-team trade that sent Kevin Durant to Houston.

Frank Layden, the sharp-witted former coach who led the Utah Jazz to the playoffs for the first time, has died. He was 93. Known for his humor and sideline antics, Layden coached the Jazz from 1981-89 and had 277 wins, third-most in franchise history. He’s the only coach in Jazz history to be named NBA coach of the year, earning the honor in 1984, when he also was honored as executive of the year. Born in Brooklyn in 1932, Layden began his coaching career in the high school ranks before moving on to coach at his alma mater, Niagara University. He made the jump to the NBA in 1976 on Hubie Brown’s Atlanta staff and became the New Orleans Jazz’s general manager in 1979.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Connecticut 93 Seattle 83

Golden State 80 Indiana 61

Phoenix 79 Minnesota 71

Chicago 87 Dallas 76

CLUB WORLD CUP

Paris Saint-Germain routed Real Madrid 4-0 in a Club World Cup semifinal, moving closer to a historic quadruple. Having won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Champions League, PSG plays Chelsea on Sunday in the Club World Cup final. PSG’s blue, red and white jerseys don’t have glamorous names pressed across the back, and they may not be as ubiquitous as the the red shirts of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, Manchester City’s light blue or Chelsea’s royal blue. But the team is filling up the trophy display at its cramped, outdated stadium, Parc des Princes.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Miami 2 New England 1

Lionel Messi became the first player in Major League Soccer history with four consecutive multi-goal games, scoring twice to lead Inter Miami past the New England Revolution 2-1. Miami has won four straight and is unbeaten in its last five. Defender Tanner Beason misplayed a header and Messi capitalized, scoring on a half-volley to open the scoring in the 27th minute. Messi made it 2-0 in the 38th. Messi has at least one goal in five straight games. He has 14 goals and seven assists in 15 regular-season matches. Nashville's Sam Surridge with 16 is the only player with more MLS goals than Messi.

Los Angeles FC 3 Colorado 0

FORMER OLYMPIC WRESTLER AND MMA STAR BEN ASKREN

Olympic wrestler and former UFC fighter Ben Askren has undergone a double lung transplant after battling severe pneumonia. In a social media post Wednesday, Askren shared that he is now recovering. He revealed he remembers little from a 45-day ordeal between late May and early July, during which he was on a ventilator and his heart stopped four times. Askren lost 50 pounds during the experience but expressed gratitude for the love and support he received. Known for his amateur wrestling and MMA career, Askren retired in 2019 and briefly returned for a boxing match in 2021.

SARATOGA RACE COURSE

Today is the opening day for the Saratoga Race Course 2025 summer meet. This marks the beginning of the 40-day summer meet which will conclude on Labor Day, Monday, September 1st, 2025. Today’s competition is highlighted by the Listed De La Rose stakes, followed by the Grade III Coronation Cup on Friday and the first Grade I of the season, the Dunkin’ Diana, on Saturday. The gates are scheduled to open at 11:00 a.m., and the first race will be held at 1:00 p.m.

