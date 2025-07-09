Northampton pursues acres in Mineral Hills to expand conservation efforts

The city of Northampton, Mass., has plans to add to its conservation efforts as the city explores acquiring new parcels in its rural outskirts.

It’s some distance from the city’s center, but if you can get to it, The Ridge Conservation Area off Drury Lane can be a nice, short hike.

Acquired in 2005, the area is roughly 36 acres and near the town line of Northampton and Easthampton, as well as Westhampton (Southampton isn’t far off, either).

Wildlife is nearby, too. What appear to be wood frogs blend in to foliage lining the trail - eager to hop away from passersby – radio reporters included.

It’s a quiet stretch of land, and according to the city, even more of it could soon be protected.

Sarah LaValley, assistant director of the city’s Office of Planning and Sustainability, says the city is looking to acquire up to 72 more acres in what’s known as the “Mineral Hills” area, where centuries ago miners struck galena – and not much else.

Years later, after companies like the Loudville Lead Mines would come and go, neighborhoods would spring up, as would a hodgepodge of conservation areas, including the Ridge..

Laurie Sanders, co-executive director of Historic Northampton, says if the city can close on a $600,000 purchase, a sizable gap between preserved parcels could be filled.

“… you can see to the north, there's another piece of conservation area off of Route 66 and then this is a parcel that's right along the Easthampton boundary - it's a fantastic opportunity for us to think about multi-town collaborations,” said Sanders, who, over the years, has assisted the city in surveying some of its 2,000 acres of conservation land. “You can see that just to the south, that's the New England Forestry Foundation parcel, and then there's other protected lands nearby. So, … it's a jigsaw puzzle, and this represents a large piece.”

Speaking at a public information meeting July 1, Sanders and LaValley discussed their own walkthrough of the land – some of which already sport grassy trails developed by the Crescione family – who have owned the land for some 50 years and once ran the Clear Falls Recreation Area nearby.

As LaValley points out – the paths’ width and elevation lend themselves to creating accessible trails – something the state has been looking to off more of itself.

“One thing that's exciting about this property is the potential opportunity to create trails that are accessible to all, including people with mobility challenges or those who may not be comfortable hiking long distances,” LaValley said. “Many of the open space areas in Northampton include steep slopes or other impediments to creating accessible trails. When you think of other areas in the Mineral Hills, immediately, as soon as you enter the trailhead, it’s a steep slope and it really precludes this type of trail – we’re always looking for more opportunities.”

The region features sizable oaks beside brooks and vernal pools. There are aquatic mushrooms known as “swamp beacons” and an herb with pleasant white flowers but an oddly unpleasant name – “bastard toadflax” – common in Massachusetts, but uncommon in Northampton.

When all is said and done, LaValley says the parcels’ current landlord has agreed to a $600,000 purchase, with total acquirement costs nearing $700,000.

The plan is to apply for Community Preservation Act as well as a state grant to fund the deal, in addition to a fundraising campaign. The deal would also go before the city council.

LaValley adds the city Conservation Commission already supports the acquisition, and the hope is to close on the acreage in 2026.