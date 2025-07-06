© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

New York's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services maintains heightened level of security amid global threats

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published July 6, 2025 at 11:37 AM EDT
New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Jackie Bray
NYSDHSES
New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Jackie Bray

With summer in full swing, Jackie Bray, commissioner of the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, says her team has ramped up its efforts to protect New Yorkers. Bray says the  division is working with state and local law enforcement to keep people safe in public and online. Bray says the division is also working to ensure residents know how to prepare for and keep themselves safe during extreme weather events. For an update on these efforts, WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Bray this week.
Tags
News New York state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons