New York's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services maintains heightened level of security amid global threats

With summer in full swing, Jackie Bray, commissioner of the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, says her team has ramped up its efforts to protect New Yorkers. Bray says the division is working with state and local law enforcement to keep people safe in public and online. Bray says the division is also working to ensure residents know how to prepare for and keep themselves safe during extreme weather events. For an update on these efforts, WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Bray this week.