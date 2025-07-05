New York State's Inspector General shares more details about a fraud scheme involving several DMV employees

Fourteen people, including multiple government employees, have been arrested and charged for orchestrating a criminal fraud scheme within the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. Officials say the scheme allegedly involved multiple state motor vehicle examiners, individuals at a Queens-based driving school, imposters who took tests on behalf of unqualified applicants, and applicants who paid to illegally obtain licenses.

Authorities say the defendants used deceptive social media practices and advertising that targeted and exploited members of the Chinese community and guaranteed driver’s licenses regardless of requirements -- including the ability to operate a vehicle. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with New York State’s Inspector General Lucy Lang this week to learn more about the scheme.

The state’s Department of Motor Vehicles says it is working “tirelessly to make sure New York’s roads are as safe as possible and ensure that no one is above the law.”