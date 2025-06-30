WAMC Sports Report 6/30/25: Judge homers twice to reach 30, Chisholm has 4 RBIs, Stroman wins in return as Yanks beat A's 12-5

Aaron Judge homered twice to reach 30 for the sixth time and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also drove in four runs as Marcus Stroman won in his first start for the New York Yankees since April, a 12-5 romp over the Athletics. Judge hit two-run homers in the fourth inning off Luis Severino and in the seventh against fellow Fresno, California, native Tyler Ferguson for his 44th multi-homer game. Cody Bellinger added a three-run drive for the Yankees. Severino was chased with a 7-0 deficit in his Yankee Stadium return.

Toronto 5 Boston 3

Addison Barger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered on consecutive pitches from Walker Buehler in the first inning and Toronto capitalized on the right-hander’s wildness to add two runs in the fourth in a 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Andrés Giménez and Nathan Lukes each had an RBI single as Toronto took two of three games in the weekend series and improved to 7-3 against Boston this season. Buehler (5-6) is 1-4 with a 7.80 ERA in his last six starts. Carlos Narváez hit a solo homer and Ceddanne Rafaela an RBI double for the Red Sox, who have lost seven of eight.

Pittsburgh 12 N.Y. Mets 1

Oneil Cruz hit a pair of two-run homers, Tommy Pham and Bryan Reynolds also went deep and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the New York Mets 12-1 to complete a three-game sweep. Cruz ended a 14-game homerless drought and highlighted a five-run outburst off Frankie Montas (0-1) in the first inning. After strikeouts in his next two at-bats, Cruz hit his team-leading 15th homer in the seventh inning to extend the Pirates’ lead to nine runs. Pittsburgh added two more runs in the eighth inning and sent the Mets, who held a players only meeting after a 9-2 loss on Saturday, to their 13th setback in 16 games.

Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 1

Ranger Suárez pitched seven strong innings and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the Atlanta Braves 2-1 to take the three-game series. Suárez gave up just one run on four hits Sunday. He struck out eight, walked one and lowered his ERA to 2.00. Orion Kerkering pitched a scoreless eighth and Matt Strahm earned his fifth save for the Phillies. Otto Kemp’s double into the left-field corner in the fifth inning scored Bryson Scott from first, and Kemp later came home on Trea Turner’s sacrifice fly to center to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead.

Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 6 Texas 4

Detroit 3 Minnesota 0

St. Louis 7 Cleveland 0

Houston 2 Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 5 Kansas City 1

Washington 7 L.A. Angels 4

Cincinnati 3 San Diego 2

Colorado 4 Milwaukee 3

Miami 6 Arizona 4

White Sox 5 San Francisco 2

WNBA

Atlanta 90 New York 81

Brionna Jones tied a season high with 21 points, Allisha Gray had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 90-81 on Sunday. Jordin Canada had 15 points and eight assists, Brittney Griner scored 13 points and Naz Hillmon had 10 for Atlanta. Rhyne Howard was hit hard in the second half and did not return due to an upper body injury. She finished with five points in 24 minutes. Breanna Stewart had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Natasha Cloud scored 20 points for New York (11-5), which has lost four of its last five games.

Minnesota 102 Connecticut 63

Chicago 92 Los Angeles 85

Las Vegas 84 Phoenix 81

Golden State 84 Seattle 57

Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will captain the WNBA All-Star Game next month the league announced Sunday. Clark received 1,293,526 votes from fans while Collier had about 100,000 fewer. The pair will draft their fellow starters from a group that will be revealed on Monday. The Indiana Fever star, who is sidelined with a groin strain, is averaging 18.2 points and a career-high 8.9 assists per game. She also led the fan voting last season, her rookie year, but the All-Star format was the U.S. Olympic team playing against a select group of WNBA stars so no captains were chosen.

Vancouver 1 Los Angeles FC 0

NBA

LeBron James is exercising his $52.6 million option with the Los Angeles Lakers for 2025-26, further confirming that he will become the first player in NBA history to play a 23rd season, a person with knowledge of the decision said Sunday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither James nor the team announced the decision publicly. ESPN and The Athletic were among those to first report the decision. James turns 41 in December. He’s been an All-NBA pick in 21 of his 22 seasons in the league.

NBA free agent Malik Beasley is under investigation by the U.S. District Attorney’s office regarding gambling allegations tied to league games, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment on the matter. “We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement released to the AP and other outlets on Sunday. The probe into Beasley comes 14 months after the NBA banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter, who was linked to a prop bet investigation and eventually pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Columbus 1 Philadelphia 0

Mohamed Farsi scored in first-half stoppage time, Evan Bush secured Columbus’ first clean sheet since March, and the Crew beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0 for their third straight victory. Columbus (10-3-7), which is unbeaten in four straight games, had gone 14 matches since its last clean sheet on March 22 against New York City FC. Philadelphia (12-4-4) had its club-record 11-game unbeaten streak come to an end. On the lone goal, Lassi Lappalainen ran down the left sideline for a through ball and fed it across the goal for Farsi’s one-touch finish at the far post. Philadelphia had several good scoring chances, the last when Kai Wagner’s free kick found the head of Jesús Bueno but it went just wide in second-half stoppage time.

GOLD CUP SOCCER

Matt Freese made three saves in six shootout attempts to lead the U.S. to victory over Costa Rica in the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup. He used a college research project on penalty kicks to help him prepare for this match. The 26-year-old native of Pennsylvania has displaced for now 2022 World Cup and 2023 Gold Cup starter Matt Turner. Freese knocked away shootout attempts by Juan Pablo Vargas, Francisco Calvo and Andy Rojas as the Americans won 4-3 after a 2-2 tie in regulation. The U.S. plays Guatamela in the semifinals.

CLUB WORLD CUP SOCCER

João Neves scored a pair of goals for Paris Saint-Germain and the world’s best team overwhelmed one of the game’s greatest players, embarrassing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 4-0 in the round of 16 at the Club World Cup. Messi faced the team where he spent two seasons before moving to Major League Soccer in the twilight of his stellar career. It was no contest. The European champions quickly erased the Herons’ hopes of pulling off a monumental upset before a big crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, building a four-goal lead by halftime.

Harry Kane scored twice and Bayern Munich capitalized on a quick start to beat Flamengo 4-2 in the Club World Cup round of 16 on Sunday. Germany’s premier soccer club regrouped quickly from its only loss of the tournament last week against Benfica, jumping out to a 2-0 lead then holding off Flamengo’s comeback attempt to advance to the quarterfinals. Bayern Munich will face Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday in Atlanta. Kane’s first goal was a deflected strike nine minutes in that made it 2-0, and the prolific goal scorer found the back of the net again on a feed from teammate Joshua Kimmich at the edge of the box that he whipped past Agustín Rossi.

GOLF

Aldrich Potgieter made an 18-foot putt for birdie on the fifth playoff hole, outlasting Max Greyserman to win the Rocket Classic on Sunday. It was the longest playoff of the season on the PGA Tour. The 20-year-old from South Africa is the youngest player on the tour and its biggest hitter. He became the ninth player to win for the first time this season. Chris Kirk was eliminated from contention after failing to make a 4-foot putt on the second hole after pushing a 9-foot putt past the cup on the first extra hole with a chance to win the tournament. Potgieter, two strokes ahead entering the round, closed with a 3-under 69, and Greyserman and Kirk each shot 67.

Padraig Harrington came out on top of a major championship that felt more like match play, closing his final round with seven straight pars at the U.S. Senior Open to top Stewart Cink by one shot. Playing alongside Cink for the fourth straight day, Harrington shot 3-under 67 to finish at 11-under 269 on the tricky, heavily sloping Broadmoor. The Irishman sealed this match by hitting his approach to 8 feet on No. 18, putting pressure on Cink, who trailed by one could not cash in with a late birdie to tie.

WIMBLEDON

Play in the year’s third Grand Slam tennis tournament begins today at Wimbledon on the grass courts of the All England Club on Monday. Matches are held over 14 days and wrap up with the women’s singles final on July 12 and the men’s singles final on July 13. The defending champions are Barbora Krejcikova and Carlos Alcaraz. The No. 1 seeds are Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner. Sabalenka and Alcaraz are the betting favorites. Novak Djokovic will be seeking his eighth Wimbledon title and record 25th Grand Slam singles trophy overall. He lost to Alcaraz in the 2023 and 2024 finals.

Play begins Monday at 11 a.m. local time, which is 6 a.m. ET. The first match on Centre Court — which will be two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz against Fabio Fognini — is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. local (8:30 a.m. ET). Barbora Krejcikova, the 2024 women's champion, opens Centre Court on Day 2 against Alexandra Eala.

The All England Club will use electronic line-calling during matches for the first time, replacing line judges. That puts Wimbledon in line with the Australian Open and U.S. Open, leaving the French Open as the last major with humans making in or out calls — at least as of now. Another change in 2025: The times for the two singles finals are moving later, with both now starting at 4 p.m. (11 a.m. ET).

Carlos Alcaraz’s first match on a grass court came just six years ago. He’s obviously a quick study. When Wimbledon gets started Monday, the 22-year-old from Spain will play in the first Centre Court match of this fortnight, an honor reserved for the previous year’s men’s champion. The contest against Fabio Fognini will open Alcaraz’s bid for a third consecutive championship at the All England Club. That’s something only four men have achieved in the Open era, which began in 1968: Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz comes in on a career-best 18-match winning streak.

HORSE RACING

Hall of Fame horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas has died. He was 89. His family says Lukas died at his home Saturday night. Lukas had been hospitalized with a severe MRSA blood infection that caused significant damage to his heart and digestive system and worsened pre-existing chronic conditions. Lukas won 15 Triple Crown races, including the Kentucky Derby four times. Only good friend Bob Baffert had more Triple Crown victories. The beloved, old-school trainer known affectionately as “Coach” was still getting on the pony himself in the morning for workouts even with his 90th birthday approaching.

