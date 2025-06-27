Saratoga County Airport unveils $36 million overhaul

The multi-million dollar upgrade to the Saratoga County Airport is complete, bringing a local restaurant and a car rental business to the decades-old facility.

The project to renovate the Saratoga County Airport was funded in large part by the state – Governor Kathy Hochul’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition awarded the project $27 million.

Previously, the airport, which only services private aircraft, had essentially been a 1940s hangar and a runway. But the nearly $36 million project transformed the facility in Milton into a modern terminal and new 20,000 square-foot hangar.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez celebrated the completion ahead of a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.

“It [Saratoga County] has world class attractions in the form of business, tourism, hundreds of millions of dollars are spent here in the local economy every year. And today’s celebration, what we’re doing is adding to that world-class reputation by officially opening this absolutely stunning new gateway to this area,” said Dominguez.

Dominguez highlighted the airport’s economic impact.

“Simply put, investment follows investment especially when it comes to transportation. When you invest in transportation the investment is manifold and the impact on the success of our communities cannot be understanded. Data from the state DOT indicates Saratoga County Airport alone, before all of this transformation, generated over $9.7 million in local economic activity. But, with this transformation we anticipate that this investment will yield even greater returns moving forward,” said Dominguez.

Earlier this month, the Belmont Stakes was run for a second time at Saratoga Race Course as its usual downstate home undergoes a half-billion-dollar renovation. The New York Racing Association announced this month that the third leg of the Triple Crown will return upstate in 2026 as Belmont Park is completed.

Republican Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chair Phil Barrett says the airport’s completion will be a boon for the busy track season.

“But it’s really the day-to-day users and people that frequent this airport, Saratoga County residents, Capital Region residents, that are here all the time utilizing this airport, and that is what makes it a great part of the community and that’s what drives much of the economic impact that this facility will have well into the future. And that’s something we don’t want to lose sight of. We also wanted this facility to be more of a support and part of the community,” said Barrett.

According to officials, the construction project created and supported 390 local jobs.

Capital Region Transportation Council Executive Director Sandra Misiewicz says while the airport won’t support commercial flights, it’s still a worthwhile investment.

“We know that there’s need for increased support for aviation activity particularly with travelers somewhat related to the track and other economic drivers in the county. We’re certainly going to be working to further the implementation of a range of transportation options, working with partners in Saratoga County, even CDTA, to find every opportunity we can to provide the resources needed for public transportation, bicycle and pedestrian transportation or other forms," said Misiewicz.