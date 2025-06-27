Cropseyville man accused of killing wife, father and grandmother pleads not guilty to four murder charges

A Cropseyville man accused of killing his wife, father and grandmother was arraigned Friday morning.

Whitney Fowler needed help. According to New York State Police, the 27-year-old called Rensselaer County 911 dispatch on the evening of June 18th, saying she and her husband, Joshua Fowler, had been fighting.

During the call, dispatchers heard what they believed to be gunshots.

That evening, investigators would find Whitney Fowler dead outside the rural Rensselaer County home. Inside, investigators would find Joshua Fowler’s father, Wilson, and grandmother, Anita Crandell, also dead, according to state police.

But when police first arrived, they encountered Joshua Fowler outside holding a long gun. When he refused multiple orders to lower his weapon, law enforcement tased and arrested him, according to Troopers.

At Fowler’s arraignment Friday in Rensselaer County Court, the 26-year-old pleaded not guilty to the four charges. He wore a dark green jumpsuit and thick beard.

During the proceedings, Assistant District Attorney Spencer Lane alleged Fowler has already admitted to the murders.

“At the scene, which law enforcement was present, Mr. Fowler does make the statement that he did kill three people,” he said.

Joshua Fowler’s public defense attorney, Gregory Cholakis, objected to Lane’s claim.

“That is completely inappropriate at this stage, the court has the exhibit, we have the exhibit and there is no need to publish what Mr. Lane thinks is the contents of it to the general public,” he said.

Lane also requested an order of protection for the only surviving member of the residence, Joshua Fowler’s stepmother, Billiejo.

Lane said Billiejo was not home on the evening of the 18th.

“However, she does have an immediate relationship in terms of living at this residence with the deceased victims is a family member of the deceased victims. Based upon all of those factors, your honor we are seeking there be a full stay away order of protection in favor of Billiejo Fowler,” he said.

The judge granted the order.

Speaking with reporters outside the courtroom, Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly said law enforcement had responded to the home for previous incidents.

“But there was a period of time over which those all came down, nothing that really would have put this on law enforcement’s radar or would have expected any outcome such as this,” she said.

She said Fowler may have been hoping to have been shot by police on June 18.

“We are very pleased that this was ended in the way that it was with no further loss of life on behalf of law enforcement,” she said.

Fowler is remanded without bail in the custody of the Rensselaer County Sheriff. His next court appearance has not been scheduled.