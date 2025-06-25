WAMC Sport Report 6/25/25: Porzingis going to Hawks in a 3-team trade agreement

Kristaps Porzingis is being traded by the Boston Celtics to the Atlanta Hawks, and part of what will be a three-team deal gives the Brooklyn Nets another selection in today’s first round of the NBA draft, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. Porzingis is going to the Hawks, while Georges Niang and a second-round pick will be acquired by Boston and Brooklyn will wind up with Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick that is held by Atlanta in Wednesday’s draft, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade isn’t expected to be finalized until the start of the new league year on July 6.

Rutgers star Ace Bailey remains a mystery heading into the NBA draft. Bailey has not had a public workout for any team, a puzzling strategy that got him called out by critics ranging from current NBA players to analysts to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. A 6-foot-8 forward who can score like few players in this year’s draft class, Bailey offered little explanation Tuesday for why he bailed on a scheduled workout with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers have the No. 3 pick in Wednesday's draft. One Associated Press mock draft had Bailey dropping to the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 7.

Cooper Flagg and his Duke teammates were together celebrating a victory over North Carolina the night of Feb. 1 when one of them saw the news that had rocked the basketball world. The Dallas Mavericks were trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Flagg says they were all in shock. Now Flagg is set to take Doncic’s place as the franchise superstar in Dallas. He is expected to be selected by the Mavericks with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night after a sensational one-season stopover with the Blue Devils. The draft officially kicks off tonight at 8.

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Mavericks and Kyrie Irving have agreed on a $119 million, three-year contract with the All-Star guard still recovering from a torn ACL that will sideline him into the 2025-26 season. Irving is declining the $43 million player option in the final year of his current three-year contract. The new contract will align Irving with co-star Anthony Davis, who joined the Mavericks in the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade veteran guard CJ McCollum, center Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for guard Jordan Poole, wing Saddiq Bey and the 40th overall pick in the second round of the NBA draft, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the trade hasn't been announced. The Wizards will gain a ton of financial freedom in the deal, which they can use going forward to continue their rebuild. The Pelicans also are rebuilding under newly hired basketball operations chief Joe Dumars.

The $1.5 billion sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves from Glen Taylor to an investment group led by e-commerce entrepreneur Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez has gained unanimous approval by NBA owners more than four years after the deal was reached. The transfer that Taylor tried to stop last year includes the four-time WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx. Taylor is 83. The Minnesota native owned the Timberwolves for 31 seasons after buying them for $88 million after a deal to move them to New Orleans fell through. The estimated value of the Timberwolves has doubled since the initial agreement.

WNBA

Dallas 68 Atlanta 55

Washington 68 Minnesota 64

Chicago 97 Los Angeles 86

Indiana 94 Seattle 86

MLB

Cincinnati 5 N.Y. Yankees 4

Spencer Steer and pinch-hitter Gavin Lux had run-scoring singles in the 11th inning and Cincinnati rallied from a three-run deficit for a 5-4 victory over the New York Yankees after Chase Burns made an impressive major league debut for the Reds. Aaron Judge scored on Connor Phillips’ wild pitch in the 11th for a 4-3 lead. With Matt McLain as the automatic runner, Elly De La Cruz led off against Mark Leiter Jr. with an infield single. Spencer Steer hit a tying single, Steer advanced on a wild pitch, Tyler Stephenson walked to load the bases and Lux singled.

Reds rookie Chase Burns became the first starting pitcher in the expansion era to strike out the first five batters he faced in his major league debut. The 22-year old right-hander, the second overall pick in last July’s amateur draft, allowed three runs in five innings against the New York Yankees. Burns struck out his first five batters before Jazz Chisholm Jr’s single. He gave up six hits and struck out eight, the seventh Cincinnati starter to have at least that many in his first career start.

Atlanta 7 N.Y. Mets 4

Matt Olson had three RBIs, including a tiebreaking single that capped a five-run sixth inning, and the Atlanta Braves rallied past the reeling New York Mets 7-4. Spencer Strider overcame one rugged inning to win his third straight start, and the Braves took advantage of nine walks by six Mets pitchers. Atlanta, which has won nine of 12 overall, improved to 5-0 against its NL East rival this year — all in the past eight days. After getting an encouraging performance from starter Frankie Montas in his Mets debut, New York blew a 3-0 lead and lost for the 10th time in 11 games on a 97-degree night at Citi Field.

L.A. Angels 3 Boston 2

Christian Moore hit a tying homer in the eighth inning and a two-run walk-off shot in the 10th, sending the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Moore first it a solo shot off Greg Weissert in the eighth. After Marcelo Mayer’s leadoff RBI single off Reid Detmers put Boston ahead in the 10th, Moore drove a one-out slider from Justin Wilson to right field, where it barely cleared the line for his third career homer. Garrett Crochet struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball for the Red Sox, who have lost four straight.

Houston 1 Philadelphia 0

Cooper Hummel hit a solo home run in the eighth inning and Framber Valdez and two relievers combined for a four-hitter to give the Houston Astros a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. There was one out in the eighth when Hummel connected off Ranger Suárez (6-2) on his shot to the bullpen in right-center field to put the Astros on top. Valdez scattered four hits across seven scoreless innings. Bryan Abreu (2-3) struck out one in the eighth and Josh Hader struck out two in the ninth for his 20th save.

Detroit 11 Athletics 4

Toronto 10 Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 5 Kansas City 1

Texas 6 Baltimore 5

Seattle 6 Minnesota 5

Milwaukee 9 Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 8 Chicago Cubs 7

L.A. Dodgers 9 Colorado 7

San Diego 4 Washington 3

Miami 4 San Francisco 2

Arizona 4 Chicago White Sox 1

NHL

Alexander Mogilny’s long wait for the Hockey Hall of Fame is over, as the high-scoring Russian winger was selected as part of the eight-member class of 2025. He was joined by fellow former NHL players Joe Thornton, Zdeno Chara and Duncan Keith as well as women’s hockey stars Brianna Decker and Jennifer Botterill. Mogilny had been eligible for election for 16 years going back to 2009. Thornton, Chara and Keith all got in in their first year of eligibility. Longtime Boston University coach Jack Parker and women’s coach Daniele Sauvageau were elected in the builders category.

NFL

Aaron Rodgers is “pretty sure” the 2025 season will be his last in the NFL. The 41-year-old quarterback signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh earlier this month after two injury-marred seasons with the New York Jets. In an appearance Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said, “I'm pretty sure this is it. That's why we just did a one-year deal.” Rodgers agreed to sign with Pittsburgh after regular conversations with coach Mike Tomlin over a few months. He says he can't think of a better place to finish his career.

CLUB WORLD CUP

Andreas Schjelderup scored in the 13th minute to give Benfica a 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in scorching heat, sending the Portuguese club to the top of Group C in the Club World Cup. The loss dropped Bayern Munich to second place as Boca Juniors was eliminated. The game was played in a 97 degree temperature (36 Celsius). Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni was attended by the medical staff in the 25th minute due to heat-related issues.Schjelderup ran onto a cross from Fredrik Aursnes and scored with a right-footed shot from near the penalty spot.

