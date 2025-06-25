Saratoga County DA Karen Heggen to retire

The Saratoga County District Attorney has announced her retirement.

Karen Heggen has served as DA since 2015 and has worked in the District Attorney’s office for more than three decades.

Surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues Wednesday, Heggen said the time has come for her to step down, as heard in audio captured by WRGB.

“You know I have been able to follow the path of women who came before in the political world. I hope that I’ve just made the path a little longer and a little wider for those who’ll follow me,” said Heggen.

The Republican said she’ll leave the post August 1st, meaning a November election will be scheduled to replace her.

Heggen’s four-year term runs through the end of 2026.

Heggen did not immediatley respond to a request for comment from WAMC.