© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Saratoga County DA Karen Heggen to retire

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Published June 25, 2025 at 2:22 PM EDT
Saratoga County D.A. Karen Heggen, Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo and State Senator Jim Tedisco.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Saratoga County D.A. Karen Heggen, Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo and State Senator Jim Tedisco.

The Saratoga County District Attorney has announced her retirement.

Karen Heggen has served as DA since 2015 and has worked in the District Attorney’s office for more than three decades.

Surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues Wednesday, Heggen said the time has come for her to step down, as heard in audio captured by WRGB.

“You know I have been able to follow the path of women who came before in the political world. I hope that I’ve just made the path a little longer and a little wider for those who’ll follow me,” said Heggen.

The Republican said she’ll leave the post August 1st, meaning a November election will be scheduled to replace her.

Heggen’s four-year term runs through the end of 2026.

Heggen did not immediatley respond to a request for comment from WAMC.
News
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
See stories by Aaron Shellow-Lavine