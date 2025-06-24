Amherst, Mass. holds inaugural Pride parade and festival

The town of Amherst put its Pride on display over the weekend – holding its own, first-ever parade during Pride Month instead, going beyond a yearly proclamation.

There’s no shortage of pride parades in the Pioneer Valley: Hampshire Pride in Northampton is one of the largest in New England, with others held in Greenfield, Springfield and beyond.

Now Amherst is taking a stab at it, with officials estimating a thousand people took part in Amherst Pride Sunday. Among the marchers were about 30 local groups and organizations stepping off from the high school before coming downtown by East and North Pleasant streets.

Played off by the Expandable Brass Band, the parade emptied out onto the Town Common. Event organizer Jan Eidelson says the inaugural Amherst Pride came together quickly, with a hope of showing support for LGBTQIA+ communities amid federal actions targeting them.

“It's very important, especially for young people, to see that they have a community that loves them and will embrace them,” she tells WAMC. “I don't want anyone ever to feel alone.”

Joining the parade downtown and waving on a small army of rainbow-clad marchers was Ezell Floriana of Shutesbury – standing tall on stilts and clad in a bright blue mermaid costume.

“I stayed and just greeted everyone as they came in – a thousand, I don't know how many, but it just went on and on and on,” she said. “Everyone's here because everyone is upset about what's going on, but we have to find the joy and share the joy.”

Organizers, Pride-goers and other officials say the support comes at a crucial time. A flurry of executive orders and other actions on the federal level have either undone or reduced policies fought for by advocates.

A transgender military ban, an executive order targeting trans youth healthcare and more have been the subject of lawsuits and calls for action by community members.

For Amherst, Eidelson says what started with a conversation with State Representative Mindy Domb snowballed quickly into the parade and festival. The town stepped up as well, with Eidelson teaming up with the town's Assistant Director of DEI, Philip Avila, and others.

“As a town employee, making sure that the town has our community’s back in every single way and this representation – it’s just a wonderful thing,” Avila said.

Domb, whose 3rd Hampshire District covers Amherst and parts of Granby, called out some of the latest moves by the Trump administration.

“…we won't let our community’s youth or their parents struggle alone and be denied their rights to getting lifesaving health care or counseling services,” the state representative said to Pride attendees. “Perhaps the most revealing and I think disgusting action was the one announced this past week, when the Trump administration defunded the Trevor Project’s LGBTQ+ Youth Hotline services for youth who are considering suicide. But it made me remember something - it made me remember that 15 years ago, on this Common, with two days’ notice, Amherst showed up with a hundred people for a candlelight vigil for LGBTQ youth in our community.”

Many of the youth who spoke with WAMC Sunday said the positive energy was contagious – among them was Kae Jez of Palmer.

“They’re wonderful, it's extremely energetic here,” Jez said after marching with their friends. “It's hot, but everybody's offering water – it’s a very loving community right here.”

Ruben Candelaria De Jesus, who went to school in Amherst, says the town has never been lacking in advocacy – the only surprise is how long it took for a Pride parade to come together.

“I'm privileged to be in this town - I attended Amherst Regional High School and all I know about this town is acceptance,” they said. “They accept anyone and anyone - you get on a bus, you're not just going to see one face: you're going to see a million other people, from all different backgrounds. I’m not at all surprised at this community. I'm surprised that it even took this long to have a Pride parade, but it's worth it at the end. People are here. People showed up, and … that’s what it's about at the end of the day.”