WAMC Sports Report 6/23/25: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 29 points and Thunder beat Pacers 103-91 for NBA title

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished off his MVP season with 29 points and 12 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 103-91 and win the NBA championship. Jalen Williams scored 21 for the Thunder, who were pushed to a Game 7 brink in the NBA Finals — but finished off a season for the ages. Oklahoma City won 84 games between the regular season and the playoffs, tying the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls for third-most in any season. The Pacers lost star Tyrese Haliburton early in Game 7 to a serious lower right leg injury.

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, who was playing with a strained right calf, went down with a lower right leg injury in the first quarter of the Pacers' Game 7 loss in the NBA Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder and immediately began punching the court in frustration. Haliburton was taken to the Pacers’ locker room for evaluation while putting no weight on the leg. Virtually the entire Indiana playing, coaching and medical staff surrounded him on the court once he got hurt. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. Haliburton's father, John, told ABC it was an Achilles tendon injury. The Thunder won 103-91.

The Houston Rockets are acquiring 15-time All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster deal struck Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The Rockets are giving up Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and six future picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval. It ends weeks of speculation about where Durant would end up. Many teams were involved at various times, including Miami and Minnesota, but in the end Phoenix took the Rockets’ offer.

WNBA

Seattle 89 New York 79

Nneka Ogwumike scored 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting, Skylar Diggins added 20 points and the Seattle Storm beat the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty 89-79 on Sunday. Seattle has won three games in a row and six of seven. New York has lost back-to-back road games and three of four overall. The Liberty committed a season-high 21 turnover, which Seattle converted into 22 points. Gabby Williams had 12 points, a career-high 10 assists, six rebounds and four steals. Sabrina Ionescu (neck), Jonquel Jones (ankle) and Leonie Fiebich (overseas) did not play for the Liberty.

Golden State 87 Connecticut 63

Kayla Thornton had 21 points and eight rebounds, Tiffany Hayes scored 14 points and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Connecticut Sun 87-63. Connecticut has lost six straight. Laeticia Amihere had 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds — her first career double-double — for Golden State. The Valkyries have won five of six. Golden State set a franchise record for points in a quarter with 36 in the second. Aneesah Morrow led the Sun with 14 points and Jacy Sheldon scored 10.

Atlanta 93 Chicago 80

Las Vegas 89 Indiana 81

Washington 91 Dallas 88 OT

MLB

N.Y. Yankees 4 Baltimore 2

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a go-ahead, two-run double off the right-center field wall in a three-run eighth inning, leading the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 4-2. A day after the Orioles were held hitless for seven innings by Clarke Schmidt, Jackson Holliday singled on Will Warren’s first pitch, setting up a two-run first that included Ryan O’Hearn’s run-scoring single and Colton Cowser’s RBI double. Orioles backup catcher Maverick Handley left after being knocked over in the second during a collision at the plate with Chisholm, who scored on DJ LeMahieu’s single against Dean Kremer.

San Francisco 9 Boston 5

Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran was ejected in the eighth inning of a 9-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants after he argued a call at second base that had been upheld following a replay review. Duran singled to right field and was out at second on a throw by Mike Yastrzemski to shortstop Willy Adames. The Red Sox challenged the call, which was confirmed. Duran, visibly swearing, was tossed by second base umpire Doug Eddings as the outfielder walked toward the dugout. He then turned around and tried to approach Eddings before being held back. Red Sox manager Alex Cora rushed out to argue and also was ejected.

Philadelphia 7 N.Y. Mets 1

Kyle Schwarber and Edmundo Sosa homered, Jesús Luzardo tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings and the Philadelphia Phillies regained sole possession of first place in the NL East with a 7-1 victory over the slumping New York Mets. Nick Castellanos added two doubles and an RBI for the Phillies, who have won nine of 11 after taking two of three games in the series against their division rivals. Philadelphia moved one game ahead of New York in the standings. Francisco Lindor homered late for the Mets, who have lost eight of nine. Luzardo allowed three hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Pittsburgh 8 Texas 3

Seattle 14 Chicago Cubs 6

Milwaukee 9 Minnesota 8

San Diego 3 Kansas City 2

Detroit 9 Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 3 Athletics 0

Houston 8 L.A. Angels 7

Shohei Ohtani pitched one hitless inning Sunday in his second mound start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out two and allowing just one baserunner on an error. The three-time MVP then drove in five runs at the plate, hitting a three-run triple down the right field line in the seventh before adding a two-run homer in the eighth. Ohtani threw 18 pitches against the Washington Nationals at Chavez Ravine, recording 12 strikes with one wild pitch. After leadoff hitter CJ Abrams grounded out, Mookie Betts dropped James Wood’s popup in the sun, but Ohtani struck out Luis García Jr. and Nathaniel Lowe to end it.

Miami 5 Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 1

Colorado 4 Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 13 Washington 7

Chicago White Sox 4 Toronto 2

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

LSU knocked previously unbeaten Coastal Carolina ace Jacob Morrison out of the game with a four-run fourth inning and the Tigers won their second national championship in three years with a 5-3 victory in the College World Series finals. The Tigers completed a two-game sweep of the Chanticleers, who entered the finals on a 26-game win streak and on Sunday saw coach Kevin Schnall and first base coach Matt Schilling ejected in the bottom of the first inning. LSU gave the Southeastern Conference its sixth straight national title in baseball and 11th in 16 years.

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Keegan Bradley has won the Travelers Championship for the second time in three years. This one was a stunner. He was trailing Tommy Fleetwood by three shots with four to play at the TPC River Highlands. He was still one shot behind playing the 18th. Bradley hit his approach to just under 6 feet for birdie. Fleetwood came up 50 feet short and took three putts for bogey. Bradley now moves to No. 9 in the Ryder Cup and he'll have some decisions to make whether he should give up his role as U.S. captain to play at Bethpage Black.

KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Minjee Lee closed with a 2-over 74 but never gave up the lead Sunday in the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship to win her third major title. While Lee had three bogeys in a four-hole stretch on the front nine, she had started the day with a four-stroke lead over Jeeno Thitikul. And the world’s No. 2-ranked player, also in that final group, bogeyed both par 5s that are among the first three holes on Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco. Lee, ranked 24th, finished at 4-under 284, three strokes ahead of Auston Kim and Chanettee Wannasaen, the only other players to finish under par.

Several major league teams played through a second straight day of muggy conditions as dangerously hot temperatures dominated parts of the United States during a June heat wave. The PGA Tour was in a sweltering Connecticut for the Travelers Championship, and the LPGA played the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in the heat of Texas. The gametime temperature was 92 degrees for the series finale between the Mariners and Cubs in Chicago. Kids played in the fountains outside Wrigley before going into the ballpark, and the Cubs encouraged fans to take precautions in a message on the videoboard in left field.

CONCACAF GOLD CUP QUARTERFINALS

The competition is about to stiffen for the U.S. in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Americans finished their seventh 3-0 run through group play in the Gold Cup with a 2-1 victory over Haiti. Next up is Costa Rica or Mexico. Both countries are ranked higher than all three group play opponents. The unproven U.S. squad has seen uneven performances so far. Goalkeeper Matt Freese's gaffe cost the U.S. the lead against Haiti before Patrick Agyemang’s tiebreaking goal. The attack was more dangerous against Haiti, but the U.S. missed on plenty of scoring chances.

