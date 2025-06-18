Residents weigh in on camping ban proposal in Saratoga Springs

A Saratoga Springs official is proposing further restrictions on where people can camp in the city, though the new measure already has many opponents.

Current city code prohibits anyone from blocking city sidewalks by sitting or lying down. The only exceptions to this are for medical emergencies or to watch a parade.

Public Safety Commissioner Tim Coll, who won his seat with GOP backing, says the current language of city law is vague, hard to enforce, and in need of an update as the city continues to see a large unhoused population.

“We have people living in vehicles, which is another issue. We have people living in doorways, which is a bigger problem. And the issue is, again, we want to get those folks into safe housing. That’s what it comes down to. We’re trying to—I’m using tents as an example. We’ve had people, obviously, with mattresses on Broadway, living in alcoves, for example,” said Coll.

Coll’s proposed change would enact a new section of code titled “camping prohibited on certain public property.”

Coll says the language of the new ordinance isn’t finalized, but it will aim to clarify what constitutes an obstruction.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, a number of residents expressed concerns over the proposal, citing the need to provide more community supports rather than crack down on camping.

“The government is responsible and needs to fix the housing shortage. And until this is addressed punishing the unhoused for siting on the sidewalks is shameful,” said Sherie Grinter.

Sherie Grinter served on Mayor Ron Kim’s homelessness task force, which identified a number of potential locations for a permanent, low barrier shelter within the city. So far, no action has been taken on that recommendation.

“I know we’ve tried different ways of doing this before, but if we could have a public space that’s camp-wise property, just forested area and you had an outer area that was under camera, under lights, you could put a dumpster and a couple porta-potties and let them have a place to camp, you know, put up a tent. Then you might not have so many people sitting right in town. A lot of them can move out, but it can’t be too far out,” said Grinter.

City resident Hollyday Hammond was also concerned.

“There are all sorts of creative programs out there where you can engage people and meet them where they’re at and not insist that they do something,” said Hammond. “And, again, to underscore—ticketing and charging people money and the absolute worst would be to incarcerate someone for being homeless. And tents on Broadway? Who made this up?”

Resident Andrew Beatty said the move isn’t necessary.

“I mean, just off the top of my head there are so many ordinances that are already applicable to somebody potentially camping on public land. It’s not as though our police department doesn’t have the rules to enforce loitering, for example. If public camping is such a big deal, I don’t see Congress Park full of people at night. It’s a way to make a situation that’s already complicated even more complicated,” said Beatty.

The proposed camping prohibition comes as the future of the city’s only low-barrier shelter is in question. RISE Housing and Support Services has operated the Adelphi Street shelter since 2022.

In May, the organization demanded the city commit to funding a shelter through the end of 2026, threatening to cut services in June.

The organization eventually said it would continue services through the end of 2025 after Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran put out an RFP for a new shelter to be funded by the city through next year.

Coll says he envisions the new code working in tandem with other city and county efforts the support unhoused residents.

“So, the goal should be, in my view, in the future for a city of our size is to have one shelter. And all the homeless experts agree with that. So, that would be the goal, I think we need to continue approaching it with a comprehensive approach which we have done here. We have peer-to-peer counselors embedded with our police department with RISE. We have the outreach court. We just need more tools for our police department so we can bring a balanced approach to our community,” said Coll.

Republican Mayor John Safford would not comment on the camping ordinance Tuesday evening, but said he supports the change.

A public input session will be held July 1st.