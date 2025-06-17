Lake George businesses brace for slower summer amid economic uncertainties

Between tariff uncertainties and a decline in Canadian tourism, many upstate businesses are bracing for a slow summer. In the scenic village of Lake George, businesses are concerned.

From T-shirt shops to ice cream parlors, locally-owned businesses of all types line Lake George’s main strip on Route 9. But Dilligaf — google it — sets itself apart with profane shirts and merchandise designed to offend.

Store owner William Massry is similarly unapologetic in his assessment about what’s happening with tourism in the Adirondack village.

“Honestly, what really annoys me, that orange man in Washington D.C. alienated the great people of Canada, the Great White North, they don’t come here anymore,” said William Massry.

Like many shop owners in town, Massry says he’s noticed a downturn in business this season in a village that regularly welcomes Canadian tourists. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol numbers show that Canadian tourism is indeed down, with the number of travelers entering New York from the northern border from January to April dropping by roughly 17%, year-over-year. That follows the Trump administration’s tariff policies, leading to tenser-than-normal relations between the neighboring countries.

The decrease in visitors from the north is likely contributing to what several Lake George businesses say has been an unusually slow start to the summer season. Also contributing: the weather and higher prices.

Massry says he’s noticed the slow start at both of his locations in town.

“The weather’s been horrific, so we had a bad Memorial Day weekend. Americade is our busiest week of the year and unfortunately weather really screwed us. It was 70% down because of the weather. I think the economy is solid, it’s just the weather. And, honestly, it is what it is. We can’t control the weather,” said Massry.

Facing reluctant Canadian tourists, the Lake George Chamber of Commerce tells WAMC it is turning its focus to nearby American cities and trying to attract visitors who haven’t been in the area recently.

The village was also awarded $10 million in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds and a portion of that will go toward constructing a new Shepard Park amphitheater after it burned down a year ago.

But in the meantime, business owners hope the current season picks up.

Carmel a Mastrantoni has owned the Lake George Olive Oil Company for 15 years.

“This is middle class America. This is where families come to, this is where working families come to. And they just don’t have the confidence in our economy or what’s going on in the government right now that I believe that they’re more cautious to spend the money,” said Mastrantoni.

This winter was the first in several years that saw thick enough ice on the lake to allow for skating, and local businesses took full advantage of a successful shoulder season. Still, Mastrantoni says without a good summer many local shops will struggle to survive.

“I can’t be open any more hours, I’m open seven days a week. I just don’t see what I can do. Our season is better from May to October. Our shoulder season has gotten stronger I’m thankful for that. But, again, these are still families that are trying to come up and if they’re not feeling comfortable with their pocketbooks they’re not going to come up. There’ll be more people staying at home and saying ‘we’re going to cut here so we can have a Christmas,’” said Mastrantoni.

Steps down the road, her family also operates Capri Pizzeria and Restaurant. It has been in the family for more than five decades.

“I’ve never seen it like this. I don’t know. Nothing we can do about it. Can’t change the weather, and people just—they’re not spending money. They’re not moving,” said Mastrantoni.

Rocco Mastrantoni has some savings to buoy the restaurant, but he says that won’t last forever.

“It’s going to be a tough winter. Lake George is like a little wheel with a mouse in it. It goes round and round. So, you make money in the summer to live through the winter – if you don’t get it, you ain’t got it. You can’t bring back water that’s gone under the bridge already,” said Mastrantoni.

Mastrantoni says the only thing left to do is hope that the economy picks back up before the summer is over, but he’d like to see renewed efforts by local officials to spur tourism and business.

“You really can’t plan a vacation place if you ain’t got people. So, I think Lake George needs more attractions to attract people. Anything. We used to have Gaslight, we used to have a waterslide. A bunch of little things that brought people here, now it’s just nothing,” said Mastrantoni.

Of course, not every business on Route 9 is dependent on beach weather.

Playland Arcade sits just across the street from Shepard Park. Behind the prize counter, Scott Krohn says they might even do better on a rainy Saturday. He says the arcade has still been ordering prizes and new games and thought ahead by placing a big order before tariffs took effect.

“Yeah, it’s been a little slow pickup. Memorial Day was a little slower than we’d like but we still had a pretty decent outcome. And, like I said, it takes a little while for us to get our season going. We wait until school gets out and we get a little more clientele coming through to play the games. But so far so good, hoping we can keep it rolling,” said Krohn.