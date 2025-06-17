Albany CPRB Chair resigns

The chair of Albany's Community Police Review Board has resigned. Tuesday is Nairobi Vives' last day leading the CPRB.

"I've been given a professional opportunity that presents a conflict with my work on the board," said Vives.

The Albany attorney was appointed to the board in 2020 by the Common Council and became board chair in 2021. She spoke at the June 12th board meeting.

"This has been one of the most fulfilling endeavors that I've ever been a part of in my life, we've had some challenges, but I don't want to dwell on those, because we've overcome so much and attained so many achievements in a very short time," Vives said.

The panel has struggled to deal with a backlog of cases and what one member described as a “contentious relationship” with the Albany Police Department under former Chief Eric Hawkins. That tension has eased following Brendan Cox’s appointment as interim chief in December.

The board unanimously voted to appoint Vice chair Antoinette Santos to succeed Vives.