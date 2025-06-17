© 2025
Albany CPRB Chair resigns

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published June 17, 2025 at 1:29 PM EDT
Nairobi Vives has resigned as chair of the city's Community Police Review Board.

The chair of Albany's Community Police Review Board has resigned. Tuesday is Nairobi Vives' last day leading the CPRB.

 "I've been given a professional opportunity that presents a conflict with my work on the board," said Vives.

 The Albany attorney was appointed to the board in 2020 by the Common Council and became board chair in 2021. She spoke at the June 12th board meeting.

 "This has been one of the most fulfilling endeavors that I've ever been a part of in my life, we've had some challenges, but I don't want to dwell on those, because we've overcome so much and attained so many achievements in a very short time," Vives said.

The panel has struggled to deal with a backlog of cases and what one member described as a “contentious relationship” with the Albany Police Department under former Chief Eric Hawkins. That tension has eased following Brendan Cox’s appointment as interim chief in December.

The board unanimously voted to appoint Vice chair Antoinette Santos to succeed Vives.
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
