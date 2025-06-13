WAMC Sports Report 6/13/25: Leon Draisaitl scores in OT again, Oilers beat Panthers 5-4 in Game 4 to tie Stanley Cup Final

Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime for the fourth time this playoffs, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final and tie the series, erasing a three-goal deficit and bouncing back from allowing the tying goal in waning seconds of regulation. Jake Walman had initially given the Oilers their first lead with 6:24 left in the third period, before Sam Reinhart scored with 19.5 seconds left to send it to overtime. Three of the first four games of this final have needed extra time to be settled, the first time that has happened since 2013 and fifth time in NHL history. Game 5 is tomorrow night at 8.

Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck has won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Vezina Trophy as the league's best goaltender. He is the first goalie to take home the awards in the same year since Carey Price in 2015 and just the sixth all time. Dominik Hasek did it twice in the 1990s. Hellebuyck finished ahead of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov in Hart voting by members of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association. He was a landslide winner of the Vezina as chosen by general managers. Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar won the Lady Byng for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct for a third time.

NBA

The Indiana Pacers aren’t celebrating. The Oklahoma City Thunder aren’t panicking. The NBA Finals scoreboard is what it is — Pacers 2, Thunder 1 — going into Game 4 tonight of the best-of-seven title series. Game time is 8:30. Everybody can count to four, and everybody can see that Indiana is in a better position right now than Oklahoma City, But the Pacers know if they were to partake in such thinking, that would be dangerous.

U.S. Open

J.J. Spaun is the U.S. Open leader at Oakmont after a relatively calm day compared with everyone else. Spaun played bogey-free for a 66 that matches the lowest opening round for a U.S. Open at Oakmont. He leads by one over Thriston Lawrence. Brooks Koepka is back in the major mix with a 68. So is Jon Rahm at 69. They were among 10 players to break par, so Oakmont was plenty tough. Scottie Scheffler made five bogeys in his round of 73. Rory McIlroy shot a 41 on his second nine and shot 74. Oakmont was as tough as advertised.

MLB

N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 3

Kodai Senga threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings Thursday before leaving with a hamstring strain in the New York Mets’ 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals that completed a three-game sweep. Senga allowed one hit and one walk before getting hurt while making a leaping grab of Pete Alonso’s high throw on CJ Abrams’ grounder between first and second. Senga touched the bag with his right foot on the way down but stumbled upon landing and reached for the back of his right leg. He hopped a couple of steps before tumbling to the ground. After being surrounded by a trainer, his interpreter, manager Carlos Mendoza and teammates, Senga walked off the field under his own power.

N.Y. Yankees 1 Kansas City 0

Pablo Reyes stumbled, stopped and still scrambled home safely on a wild play in the eighth inning, taking advantage of a throwing error by reliever Lucas Erceg to give the New York Yankees a 1-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals. New York completed a three-game sweep to finish 6-0 against the Royals this season after eliminating them 3-1 in their best-of-five playoff series last October. Will Warren and four relievers combined on a five-hitter as the AL East leaders moved a season-high 17 games over .500. They have the best road record in the majors at 21-13. Mark Leiter Jr. got one out for the win, and Devin Williams earned his ninth save. The game was interrupted by rain for 28 minutes in the top of the sixth.

Meanwhile the Yankees are looking to keep their three-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Red Sox, who were off last night, at 7:10 tonight.

The Minnesota Twins have dealt struggling reliever Jorge Alcala to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor leaguer Andy Lugo. The 29-year-old Alcala has an 8.88 ERA in 22 appearances for the Twins this year. His final outing with Minnesota came Tuesday when he gave up five runs — four earned — in the Twins’ 16-4 loss to Texas. Alcala debuted with the Twins in 2019 and pitched in a career-high 59 games in 2021. Lugo, 21, was batting .265 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 44 games for High-A Greenville.

Elswhere, the Philadelphia Phillies were off last night. They’ll try to stop a three-game road winning streak against the Toronto Blue Jays tonight at 6:45.

Texas 16 Minnesota 3

Detroit 4 Baltimore 1

Colorado 8 San Francisco 7

Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 0

Chicago Cubs 3 Pittsburgh 2

Houston 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski insisted he didn’t realize he had a no-hitter going when the 23-year-old flamethrower took the mound for the sixth inning of his dazzling major league debut. The Brewers couldn’t quite complete the no-no — but they might have gotten even better news. It appears the injury that knocked the 6-foot-7 right-hander out of the game wasn’t serious. Misiorowski said he felt fine after leaving Milwaukee's 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals due to cramping in his right calf and quadriceps.

Cincinnati Reds left-hander Wade Miley is accused in court documents of providing drugs to the late Tyler Skaggs, a Los Angeles Angels pitcher who died of an accidental overdose in Texas during a 2019 road trip. Skaggs’ former agent, Ryan Hamill, said in a deposition that Skaggs told him he was using pain pills containing oxycodone, which were provided by Miley. The deposition is part of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Skaggs’ family against the Angels in California. A former publicist for the Angels, Eric Kay, was convicted in Texas of providing the fentanyl-laced pills that an autopsy said contributed to Skaggs’ death.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New York City FC 4 Atlanta 0

NCAA

The latest effort by Congress to regulate college sports is generating predictable partisan outrage. Democrats say Republican-led draft legislation would claw back freedoms won by athletes through years of litigation against the NCAA. Three House committees are considering legislation that would create a national standard for name, image and likeness payments to athletes and protect the NCAA against future lawsuits. NCAA President Charlie Baker has said he supports the draft legislation. But there was little indication that any bill advanced by the House would generate enough Democratic support to surpass the 60-vote threshold in the Senate.

