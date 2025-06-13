Gloversville Public Library returning to full service after budget approval

The Gloversville Public Library is set to be back in full operation after city voters approved this year’s spending plan.

The Gloversville Public Library was built 121 years ago – it’s one the 107 Carnegie libraries scattered across New York.

Massive columns and an intricate archway adorn the front entrance. Inside, dual spiral staircases lead to the second floor. But for a year, library patrons haven’t been able to visit that floor.

That’s because staff had to be limited after Gloversville voters in 2024 rejected the library’s $1.1 million budget. The measure would have carried a nearly 60 percent tax levy increase. It failed by just 11 votes.

“It was a difficult year for sure. We are all – I speak for the entire staff and trustees when I say – we are committed to providing exceptional service and information to the community. And felt we had made strides, and then to have to kind of stop and not just tread water, but actually move a few steps backwards, in some cases, was difficult,” said Library Director Valerie Acklin.

On the main floor, Acklin tells WAMC that in addition to limiting access to the upstairs, the library had to lay off three employees, cut the hours of two workers, remain closed over the weekends, and limit the number of activities and programs throughout the year.

Still, the library made the most of a tough situation.

“We moved the non-fiction collection from the second floor to the first floor here. This used to be the local history room. They swapped places, and it was one of those moments where it's like, why didn't we do that all along? What were we thinking? This is so much better. It’s so much better that people can quickly access non-fiction and now the local history collection and the archive archival material up there are not in a Southwest facing room of windows—they're in a much better, more temperature controlled room,” said Acklin.

But now Acklin is glad to report that the library is back to operating at capacity after city residents on May 20th approved the 2025-2026 budget by 168 votes. The budget sits just above $1 million with a 28.9% tax levy increase.

Acklin says the transition back to normal operations is underway, and the second floor will be re-opened to the public. She added that the library will even be looking to hire two new workers in coming months.

“Hours will change as soon as we get all our operational ducks in a row, and already, we've already sat down and started planning what we would like to bring back for programming again, the point isn't we're not able, nor would it be in anyone's best interest to like jump right back to we were, because, you know, we did hear that message, we need to be more thoughtful and make sure that we're spending wisely and making sure that what we're doing is in line with what the community wants,” said Acklin.

The lower floor of the library is entirely dedicated to the city’s children – it’s got books for kids of all ages as well as and arts and crafts space. Staff kept the Early Literacy Center open through the previous year amid the limited budget.

“There were options that would have closed this space, and it was pretty clear that nobody wanted to punish the children of the community. You know, we don't want to punish anybody, but for children to have this space, to have a space to come hang out, to read, to play, to socialize—so we worked really hard to find other options,” said Acklin.

Sonny Duross is sitting at the circulation desk. He’s been working at the library for more than two-decades and said he’s excited to get the rest of the library operations back apace.

“I want to see the programs that everyone loved and attended. I want to be able to have more, you know, staff, because we've been short staffed many times. And that takes away from people who need to come into the library for, you know, whatever they need to come into the library for, whether it be for reading material or research or to use the computers or copy or fax or much needed resources that we provide for free or for a low cost,” said Duross.