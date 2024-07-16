Gloversville Public Library begins decreased service following failed budget vote

Following a failed budget vote, the Gloversville Public Library has moved to reduced services and space.

A proposed budget struck down in May would have seen a roughly 57% increase to the tax levy. The more than $1.1 million budget measure failed by 11 votes.

Gloversville Public Library board of trustees president Greg Niforos says they knew it would be an uphill battle.

“We went into our budget vote in May with a big ask from our tax base. Looking at our previous years’ tax levy adjustments, we were very cognizant of not trying to ask for too much. And we realized that we weren’t keeping up with the rising costs that are out there—electricity bills, minimum wage things like that,” said Niforos.

The library is housed in a more than 120-year-old building. Renovations in 2018 tripled its square footage. But the expansions also came with increased costs.

The library reopened this week after closing for more than two weeks to consolidate space and reduce staff requirements.

“Now we only have to staff two floors in the building throughout the day. We also cut back the hours to the state-minimum of 40 per week which allows us to operate with fewer staff. We did have to let three staff members go and reduce hours for a few others so that we can trim some of that budget off of it,” said Niforos.

Niforos says the library’s current budget is now roughly $850,000.

Library Director Valerie Acklin was disappointed in the results, but respects the message that the library needs to live within its means.

“And we’re going to work through the pain and we’re not going to let the frustration stop us. We’re going to work hard this year to get back to where we were and we are going to grow from there,” said Acklin.

Acklin says programs like read-alongs, yoga sessions, an LGBTQ+ social and support group, and youth Dungeons & Dragon sessions will run far less frequently if at all, but she remains optimistic for the future.

“They aren’t going to be able to happen this fiscal year. But this fiscal year is not going to be forever. O, when we’re gearing up for ’25, ’26 I mean we’re going to look hard at what we can bring back and again be really thoughtful about it, what can we bring back, what does make sense. So, this is really going to be a time of learning for us,” said Acklin.

Democratic Gloversville Mayor Vincent DeSantis says he was disappointed in the vote, but is confident that residents will change gears during next May’s vote.

“People will come to realize how valuable that service is and how valuable the programming is. They have programming for young parents who have infant children—enrichment programs for that type of thing. It’s an educational institution, and also at the same time, a recreational institution for people too. People of all ages, from our oldest residents to our youngest, take advantage of that library,” said DeSantis.

The library’s new hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and closed Saturday and Sunday.