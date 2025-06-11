Residents share mixed views on Amazon PILOT request with Orange County IDA

Amazon and developer Scannell Properties say the gigantic “robotics fulfillment center” in the Village of Slate Hill would cost more than $600 million to build and bring at least 750 full-time jobs to Orange County, plus construction work.

They want the IDA to grant them millions in sales tax exemptions and a 20-year, roughly $102 million PILOT deal.

Some residents at Tuesday's hearing, like Holly Moynseeko Wright, said the county could still benefit from the adjusted tax rate.

“Go ahead and tell me schools can't use that money," she noted. "You're replacing what's currently an active heavy mining operation. You’re going to have a building that’s going to be so much more sustainable, and be able to help over years.”

And others flat out opposed the PILOT.

“Why should Amazon get a pass for taxes? Who’s going to be left holding the bill for these taxes? We, the people," said Wawayanda resident Chris Garcia. "They should be paying us! Not the town paying them.”

Amazon is currently worth more than $2 trillion, judging by its market capitalization.

New York State Senator James Skoufis, a Democrat from the 42nd District, says Amazon has no excuse not to pay its full property taxes. He alleges the PILOT would primarily benefit Amazon: that Orange County schools, roads and public safety departments would miss out on millions in tax revenue, just to create what Skoufis describes as lackluster jobs.

“This is textbook corporate greed. It’s textbook corporate welfare," he tells WAMC. "Ninety percent of the permanent jobs created by this Amazon warehouse — according to Amazon themselves in the IDA application they submitted — would be minimum-wage jobs.”

The IDA says the PILOT would bring in about $64 million in tax revenue for schools, and more than $12 million for fire and EMS departments over 20 years.

In a statement to WAMC, Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly asserted the warehouse would generate more than $1 billion for the local economy in two decades, and all full and part-time employees currently make more than $18 an hour to start.

Skoufis’ remarks prompted a barbed response from Republican Assemblyman Brian Maher this week. Maher, who supports the deal, accused Skoufis in a statement of “playing politics at the expense of local labor and taxpayers.” If the PILOT doesn’t work out, he warns, Amazon could still qualify for state tax exemptions without needing to hire local workers for construction.

Many of those who spoke in favor of the PILOT Tuesday were with trade unions.

“Why do we act like the IDA is a guilty party on every project they consider?" asked Sam Fratto, business manager with IBEW Local 363. "The bottom line is when a project does meet the requirements, it should be allowed to move forward: no games, no delays, no political interference.”

Cristin Hughes, who says she works for Amazon, told the IDA the resulting warehouse jobs aren’t worth it.

“I am here with my Amazon coworkers fighting for unions. And we are union-busted at every single turn," she said. "And they’re standing here saying that this is going to help the community, this is going to bring good paying jobs. Amazon made $17 billion net in the first three months of 2025. They do not need Orange County’s money!”

Others said it’s frustrating to watch companies get a break while the cost of living in the Hudson Valley goes up.

Montgomery resident Don Berger remembers opposing a PILOT agreement for Amazon in his village back in 2020. It ultimately went through.

“One simple question: when are the residents going to get a break?” he asked.

In her own written statement, Republican Wawayanda Town Supervisor Denise Quinn asked to go back to the negotiating table, adding, “I believe our community can do better.”

The IDA is taking written comments until June 26 at 4 p.m. Even if the PILOT is approved, the development still needs approval from the Town of Wawayanda. The Zoning Board of Appeals has its own public hearing planned for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.