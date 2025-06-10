WAMC Sports Report 6/10/25: Panthers rout Oilers 6-1 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers lead the Stanley Cup Final 2-1 after routing the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 in Game 3. Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett scored again, Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe each got their first goal of the series. The defending champion Panthers got balanced production and steady goaltending, chased Edmonton's Stuart Skinner and made their opponent come unglued between and after whistles. Game 4 is Thursday night at Florida.

In a single shift, Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett showed why he’s been one of the most unstoppable players in the Stanley Cup playoffs. In Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Bennett knocked Vasily Podkolzin off his feet with a huge hit in the defensive zone, then buried a breakaway goal on the other end moments later. After the goal, which put the Florida Panthers up 4-1 in the second period against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night, Bennett pumped his fist and hugged teammate Matthew Tkachuk, whose mouth was wide open, as if neither could believe what had just happened.

The Indiana Pacers simply couldn’t wait to get home early Monday. There’s a slew of possible reasons for that. Maybe they just wanted to get out of Oklahoma City with their split of the first two games in the NBA Finals. Maybe they couldn’t wait to see what finals fever will look like in Indianapolis after a 25-year wait to get back to the title round. Or maybe they just wanted to get back to work. It’s probably a little of everything — especially the last part.

Jake Mangum had four hits, and Junior Caminero drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning as the Tampa Bay Rays took advantage of Boston mistakes to win 10-8 and spoil the debut of top Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony. Caminero took a 3-2 pitch for a walk. Mangum followed with a chopper to the right side that was fielded by first baseman Romy Gonzalez. His throw to Zack Kelly (1-3) was awkward and late. Ian Seymour pitched two innings in his major league debut for the victory as Tampa won for the sixth time in seven games.

The Boston Red Sox called up top prospect Roman Anthony two days after the 21-year-old outfielder hit a 497-foot grand slam for Triple-A Worcester. A second-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, Anthony batted .288 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 58 games in Triple-A this season. He was 0-for-4 on Monday night in his major league debut with a walk and an RBI groundout. He also committed an error in right field.

Brandon Marsh singled home the winning run in the 11th inning after the Philadelphia Phillies used two bunt hits to load the bases and beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3. Ian Happ tied the game at 2 for the Cubs on a solo homer off reliever Matt Strahm in the eighth. Pete Crow-Armstrong hit an RBI double in the 11th off Carlos Hernández for a 3-2 lead. J.T. Realmuto evened the score when he drove in the automatic runner with a single off Daniel Palencia. The Phillies then improbably got two straight bunt singles to set up Marsh's clutch hit.

The New York Yankees take on the Kansas City Royals tonight in game one of a three-game series tonight at 7:40. The New York Mets open a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals tonight at 7:10/.

Rookie center fielder Denzel Clarke made yet another spectacular catch for the Athletics, this time reaching high above the wall to rob the Los Angeles Angels’ Nolan Schanuel of a home run. The Angels had one out and no one on in the bottom of the first when Schanuel launched a 1-0 splitter from Grant Holman toward left-center. Clarke raced back and planted his right foot about halfway up the wall in a perfectly timed leap and grabbed the top for support. He extended the upper half of his body several feet beyond the wall and made a backhand grab. Clarke has made several terrific catches since he debuted on May 23.

Andy Pages led off the 10th inning with an RBI double before scoring on Tommy Edman’s single, and the Los Angeles Dodgers hung on to open their season series against the San Diego Padres with an 8-7 victory. Will Smith homered and drove in three runs in the first of seven meetings in 11 days between the Southern California rivals. Jackson Merrill slugged a one-out RBI double in the 10th for San Diego, but Tanner Scott finished for his 12th save. Tyler Wade had a three-run triple for the Padres, who have lost four of six.

The attorney for Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco says he will ask the court to exonerate his client of all charges in a sexual abuse case involving a girl who was 14 years old at the time of the alleged crimes. Franco, who was charged in July 2024 and is on supervised release, could face up to 30 years in prison if found guilty. The prosecutors say the witnesses’ testimony has been vital in proving that Franco sexually abused a minor and paid her mother money for her consent. The mother of the minor has been charged with money laundering and is under house arrest.

Xander Schauffele concedes to being a sick person because he loves the U.S. Open. It's called the toughest test in golf and Oakmont is reputed to be the toughest course in the land. Schauffele says he looks forward to the challenge at Oakmont. He's yet to win the U.S. Open but he has finished in the top 10 in all but one of his eight appearances. Oakmont figures to give everyone fits this week because of its dense rough and super slick greens. Justin Thomas says having a good attitude to him means concentrating over every single shot.

The takeaways from Carlos Alcaraz’s fifth-set tiebreaker victory over Jannik Sinner in the French Open men’s final are multiple and significant. Let’s start with this: Anyone worried about how men’s tennis would survive in the post-Big Three era can rest easy. Alcaraz and Sinner produced 5 1/2 hours of evidence Sunday that the game is in good hands — and that their rivalry will be, and perhaps already is, a transcendent one. They have combined to win the past six Grand Slam titles and eight of the last 11. Now they'll head to Wimbledon, where play begins June 30.

Philadelphia’s host city executive for the 2026 World Cup says organizers accept that an immigration crackdown by the U.S. federal government may be among the outside events that impact next year’s tournament. At a gathering of the 11 U.S. host city leaders on Monday, Meg Kane said, “We do not play a role necessarily in what is happening in terms of the decisions that are made.” The World Cup will be played at 16 stadiums in the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19 next year, a tournament expanded to 48 nations and 104 games.

