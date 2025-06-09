WAMC Sports Report 6/9/25: Game 2: Thunder open another big lead and keep control, topping Pacers 123-107 to even NBA Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, Alex Caruso added 20 off the bench and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 123-107 on Sunday night to tie the NBA Finals at one game apiece. Jalen Williams scored 19, Aaron Wiggins had 18 and Chet Holmgren scored 15 for the Thunder. It was the franchise’s first finals game win since the opener of the 2012 series against Miami. Tyrese Haliburton scored 17 for Indiana, which erased a 15-point fourth quarter deficit in Game 1 but never made a push on Sunday. Game 3 is Wednesday night at 8:30 in Indianapolis

French Open

Bad starts in Grand Slam finals are nothing new for Carlos Alcaraz and each time it’s happened he has won the tournament anyway. But not in such dramatic style as Sunday’s French Open final. The Spaniard rallied from two sets down and saved three match points to beat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) for his fifth major title in as many finals. It was his second straight French Open title with a comeback, after trailing 2-1 in sets to Alexander Zverev in last year’s final and a third major title from behind following his five-set win against Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final. It was also the longest final in French Open history at 5 hours, 29 minutes.

NHL

The second consecutive Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers has been about as even as a series can get through two games, with each winning one in overtime. The Panthers have led for more time, the Oilers have gotten more shots on net and a bounce or two here or there could have changed the complexion of where these teams are at. That's still the case going into game 3 tonight at 8 in Florida.

MLB

Boston 11 N.Y. Yankees 7

Carlos Narváez put Boston ahead with a three-run homer against his former team, and the Red Sox overcame two home runs by Aaron Judge in an 11-7 victory over the New York Yankees. Rafael Devers also went deep as Boston equaled a season high with five longballs to take two of three games at Yankee Stadium in the first series this season between the longtime rivals. Narváez signed with the Yankees in 2015 and broke into the big leagues with them last year, getting into six games before New York traded him to Boston in December. The rookie catcher gave the Red Sox a 5-3 lead in the sixth inning by lifting a fastball from Carlos Rodón into the left-field seats.

N.Y. Mets 13 Colorado 5

When he re-signed with the New York Mets last winter, Pete Alonso saw an opportunity to become the team’s career leader in home runs and multihomer games. He checked one record off his list Sunday with a pair of two-run shots in a 13-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies — and the burly first baseman is closing in on the other. Alonso’s 23rd multi-homer game broke a tie with Darryl Strawberry for the most in Mets history. The four-time All-Star and two-time Home Run Derby champion now has 243 career homers, passing David Wright for second place on the franchise list — nine behind Strawberry.

Pittsburgh 2 Philadelphia 1

Paul Skenes allowed one unearned run and two hits with seven strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings, but didn't pick up the win in a 2-1 victory for the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Braxton Ascraft entered in the eighth to get the final four outs for his first win in the majors. Skenes lowered his ERA to 1.88, second-best in the National League behind the Mets' Kodai Senga. He says he's not frustrated with the no-decision because he pitched well and his team came away with the win.

Tampa Bay 3 Miami 2

Detroit 4 Chicago Cubs 0

Texas 4 Washington 2

Cleveland 4 Houston 2

Minnesota 6 Toronto 3

Athletics 5 Baltimore 1

Seattle 3 L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 1 Milwaukee 0

Cincinnati 4 Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 7 St. Louis 3

San Francisco 4 Atlanta 3

Kansas City 7 Chicago White Sox 5

WNBA

Washington 104 Connecticut 67

Minnesota 81 Dallas 65

MLS

Portland 2 St Louis City 1

Vancouver 3 Seattle 0

Los Angeles FC 3 Sporting Kansas City 1

Belmont Stakes

Favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty beat out Preakness Stakes champion Journalism by three lengths to clinch the win at the second Belmont Stakes to be held at Saratoga Race Course. Saratoga Race Course hosted the Belmont Stakes again this year as its downstate home undergoes a half-billion-dollar renovation. The 157th running of the Test of the Champion was a mile-and-a-quarter, instead of its typical mile-and-a-half length. Early favorite Sovereignty, who claimed victory in the Kentucky Derby, beat out Preakness Stakes winner Journalism by three lengths. The Belmont Racing Festival concludes on Sunday. Racing will return to The Spa for a July 4th weekend of racing ahead of opening day of the regular 40-day meet July 10th. The New York Racing Association said all-sources handle from the day exceeded $100 million. Belmont Park is set to host the Breeders Cup in 2027, though New York Racing Association officials have not confirmed where the Belmont will be run next year.

US OPEN

U.S. Open week is off to a soggy start at Oakmont. Players are starting to arrive equipped with umbrellas and expectations of a typical tough test. Jordan Spieth was among the early arrivals. He played the front nine Saturday and got in 11 holes Sunday. The rough is every bit as deep and thick as advertised. Spieth says it's one of the few U.S. Open courses that doesn't need a lot of work to be ready for a major. He says mistakes are bound to happen. The key to Oakmont is not to compound the mistakes.

CANADIAN OPEN

Ryan Fox is a PGA Tour winner for the second time in five weeks. He hit what he calls the best shot he's ever hit to beat Sam Burns on the fourth playoff hole in the Canadian Open. Fox hit 3-wood to 7 feet and only needed two putts for the victory. He shot a 66 by making a birdie putt just inside 18 feet on the 18th hole in regulation. Burns shot 62. He missed a 5-foot birdie putt for the win on the first extra hole. He three-putted from about 55 feet so make it easy on Fox in the end.

NASCAR

Denny Hamlin outlasted the competition at Michigan, winning his third NASCAR Cup Series race this season and the 57th of his career. Hamlin went low to pass William Byron on the 197th of 200 laps and pulled away from the pack in the No. 11 Toyota. The 44-year-old was prepared to leave to join his fiancée, Jordan Fish, who is due to give birth to their third child, a boy. Hamlin said he would skip next week’s race in Mexico City if necessary to witness the birth. Chris Buescher finished second, followed by Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson.

