'Stayin' Alive': The story of a hiker who went missing in the Adirondacks this winter

On Monday, April 7, a 57-year-old hiker went missing in New York’s Seward Range in the Adirondacks. Todd, who asked that we only use his first name, had hiked 23 peaks between January 18 and the end of winter — inclement weather was not a new challenge to him.

Todd had been planning to retire in January 2026, but a hit to his retirement after the implementation of tariffs by the Trump Administration put his plans in jeopardy as stocks dipped.

Looking back on his day hike that turned into an unexpected, extended stay, Todd admits he made a “silly mistake." He didn’t pull up directions for the hike beforehand. He arrived at the trailhead an hour late, only to realize the trailhead was closed causing him to walk an extra three-miles before the real trek began.

After summiting the first peak of his four-mountain journey, Todd's phone battery began to die. He checked his pack for a portable charger — but it wasn't there. With no battery and no trail to follow, Todd had to trust his gut.

After his phone died, Todd began following ribbons tied to trees. He thought they would “be the way home.” After several hours, he reached a conclusion that they weren’t going to help him. He was later told by rangers that hunters use the ribbons to identify areas.

On the morning of the second day, while trying to fight off frostbite, hunger, and dehydration, Todd wrung out his socks, laced up his frozen boots, and got moving. He knew that would be key to not freezing to death.

Todd backtracked to the lean-to to try and sleep through another bitterly cold night and come up with a plan to make himself seen by the next helicopter. You're probably wondering why he didn't start a fire to keep warm? In higher elevations, even late into the winter or early spring, conditions are still too wet. There's often still snow and ice covering trails and waterways.

He was later told by rangers that there wasn't good place to land. Todd says he was determined to walk out, which didn’t end up being a walk in the park.

By the time Todd and the rangers got down, he says he felt like a three-year-old. He needed help unzipping the gear that had been lent to him and figure out how he was getting back to Mechanicville, a three-hour drive away.

The hike-turned-rescue operation didn't scare Todd away from the Adirondacks.

On May 11, Todd finished his goal of hiking all 46 Adirondack high peaks. He topped the last on his list, Allen Mountain, with an appropriate song in his headphones; "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees.