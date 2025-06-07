Favorite, Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty wins Belmont Stakes

Favorite and Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty beat out Preakness Stakes champion Journalism to clinch the win at the second Belmont Stakes to be held at Saratoga Race Course.

Saratoga Race Course hosted the Belmont Stakes again this year as its downstate home undergoes a half-billion-dollar renovation.

The 157th running of the Test of the Champion was a mile-and-a-quarter, instead of its typical mile-and-a-half length.

Early favorite Sovereignty, who claimed victory in the Kentucky Derby, beat out Preakness Stakes winner Journalism by three lengths.

The Belmont Racing Festival concludes on Sunday. Racing will return to The Spa for a July 4th weekend of racing ahead of opening day of the regular 40-day meet July 10th.

The New York Racing Association said all-sources handle from the day exceeded $100 million.

Belmont Park is set to host the Breeders Cup in 2027, though New York Racing Association officials have not confirmed where the Belmont will be run next year.