WAMC Sports Report 6/6/25: Haliburton caps huge rally with winning jumper as Pacers stun Thunder 111-110 in Game 1

Tyrese Haliburton scored with 0.3 seconds left for Indiana’s first and only lead of the game and the Pacers, the last-minute comeback kings of these playoffs, did it again to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-110 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. The Pacers were down by 15 with 9:42 left, matching the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in a finals game since Dallas came from 15 down to beat Miami on June 2, 2011. The coach of those Mavericks: Rick Carlisle. The coach of these Pacers: Rick Carlisle. Game 2 is Sunday at 8.

NHL

The Florida Panthers got outplayed for stretches of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final and ultimately lost to the Edmonton Oilers in overtime after a puck over the glass penalty. The defending champions in the final for a third year in a row are not expecting to make any major changes for Game 2 Friday night at 8. Coach Paul Maurice figures the biggest adjustment will be back to the Panthers' winning form that got them this far. A win would send the series to Florida all tied up.

MLB

N.Y. Yankees 4 Cleveland 0

Max Fried allowed only an infield single to José Ramírez three batters into the game in six innings to bounce back from his first loss, and the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-0 on Thursday night. Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer and added an RBI single as the Yankees headed into their first meeting against the rival Red Sox with their 16th win in 22 games. Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a late run-scoring single. Fried had his fourth scoreless outing this season and allowed one hit for the second time this season.

The Red Sox were off last night, the start a three game series against the Yankees tonight at 7:05 in New York.

L.A. Dodgers 6 N.Y. Mets 5

Francisco Lindor is not immediately headed to the injured list after his toe was broken by a pitch in the New York Mets’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lindor wasn’t available to play for the Mets on Thursday, but manager Carlos Mendoza called him day-to-day. Lindor told reporters that he will continue to play if he can manage the pain this weekend against Colorado. Lindor’s right pinky toe was broken by a pitch from right-hander Tony Gonsolin in the first inning of the third game of the Mets’ four-game series at Dodger Stadium. Lindor played the rest of the game.

Toronto 9 Philadelphia 1

Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer, Myles Straw and Tyler Heineman each had two hits and three RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Philadelphia 9-1, handing the slumping Phillies their sixth loss in seven games. Alejandro Kirk had three hits, scored once and drove in a run as the Blue Jays took two of three from Philadelphia. Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt allowed one run and five hits in a season-high seven innings to win for the third time in four starts. Nick Castellanos had three hits and Kyle Schwarber had an RBI single for Philadelphia, which finished 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

St. Louis 6 Kansas City 5

Houston 8 Pittsburgh 2

Kansas City 7 St. Louis 5

Baltimore 4 Seattle 3

Athletics 14 Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 4 Texas 3

Arizona 11 Atlanta 10

San Francisco 3 San Diego 2

Chicago Cubs 7 Washington 1

Chicago White Sox 3 Detroit 2

NFL

Aaron Rodgers is back for a 21st season. The four-time NFL MVP agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The decision ends months of “Will he? Or won’t he?” speculation for Rodgers, who even visited the team’s facility in March but took his time before deciding to join Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Rodgers is coming off a season in which he threw 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions for the Jets, who limped to a 5-12 finish. Financial terms of the deal were not announced.

French Open

Coco Gauff's first Grand Slam title came at the 2023 U.S. Open by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Gauff will need to beat Sabalenka again for a second major trophy. They will meet Saturday at the French Open in the first championship match there between the No. 1 and No. 2 women since 2013. This is Gauff's second final on the clay in Paris. She lost in 2022 to Iga Swiatek. Gauff says she got nervous back then but now has the perspective that a loss would not feel like the end of the world. Sabalenka seeks her fourth Slam title. The others came on hard courts.

On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic faces Jannik Sinner on Friday for a place in Sunday’s final. Sinner, the top-ranked Italian, has beaten Djokovic in their past three meetings and four of the past five. The winner plays defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or No. 8-seeded Lorenzo Musetti, who has lost the past five matches against Alcaraz.

WCWS

NiJaree Canady scattered six hits and pitched her way out of a seventh-inning jam, and Texas Tech forced a decisive third game in the Women’s College World Series with a 4-3 victory over Texas on Thursday night. Game 3 is tonight at 8:30.

WNBA

New York 86 Washington 78

Phoenix 86 Golden State 77

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark said she remains day-to-day with a left quadriceps strain but will be re-evaluated this weekend after the team’s game at the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Clark spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since sustaining the injury during Indiana’s loss to the New York Liberty on May 24. She was expected to miss at least two weeks. The Fever have gone 1-2 in the three games that Clark has missed since the injury. She is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds this season.

FIFA

FIFA’s newly expanded Club World Cup kicks off in Miami on June 14, featuring some of soccer’s biggest stars like Lionel Messi and greatest teams like Real Madrid. But the launch of the new-look tournament, staged in the United States, also comes with uncertainty over how it will be embraced in an already bloated calendar where soccer is played virtually year-round. This is world governing body FIFA’s big play to get a stronghold in the club game, which is dominated by the Champions League and the Premier League.

GOLF - Canadian Open

Cristobal Del Solar came off the Korn Ferry Tour with the nickname “Mr. 57.” He flirted with a 59 on Thursday in the RBC Canadian Open. Ten under with two holes left on the par-70 layout, Del Solar bogeyed the par-4 17th and parred the par-5 18th for a 9-under 61 and a share of the first-round lead with Thorbjorn Olesen. Del Solar, the 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie from Chile, and Olsen took advantage of soft greens on the North Course at TPC Toronto after rain Wednesday night that continued into the morning. Del Solar earned the “Mr. 57” moniker in February 2024 when he shot a 57 in the Astara Golf Championship in Colombia for the lowest score in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

BELMONT STAKES

The 2025 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 7, for the second year in a row at Saratoga Race Course. The stakes race will feature a $2 million purse. 2025 Kentucky Derby champion Sovereignty and Preakness Stakes champion Journalism will be in the field of eight. Journalism was installed as the 8-5 morning line favorite drawing post no. 7. Sovereignty is the second-choice pick drawing post 2 at 2-1.

