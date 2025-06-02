New York LG Antonio Delgado announces run against Hochul

New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado is running for governor.

The Democrat announced his plans to challenge former running-mate Governor Kathy Hochul in a social media video released on Monday.

"It's love of family, it's love of community, it's love of state, it's love of country. And I'm dedicated to that. That's why I'm running for governor of New York," said Delgado.

In February, Delgado announced he would not run for re-election as Lieutenant Governor in 2026, leaving the door open to a potential primary against Hochul.

At the time, the governor’s office said the former Congressman from New York's 19th District would have been replaced on the ticket regardless, claiming Delgado was no longer interested in doing the job.

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who is currently serving her fifth term in the 21st district, is considering a run for governor. Other potential candidates include Mike Lawler, a second-term Republican Congressman from the 17th district, and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.