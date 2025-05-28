WAMC Sports Report 5/28/25: Haliburton has 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds as Pacers beat Knicks 130-121 for a 3-1 lead

Tyrese Haliburton had 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds without a turnover in a sensational postseason performance to lead the Indiana Pacers past the New York Knicks 130-121 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. With his father, John, back in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Haliburton carried the Pacers to within a victory of their second trip to the NBA Finals. Game 5 is Thursday in New York. Pascal Siakam added 30 points while Haliburton had four steals in his second career postseason triple-double. Obi Toppin’s 3-pointer with 46 seconds left sealed it. The Pacers have not lost consecutive games since March 10.

NHL

Edmonton 4 Dallas 1

Corey Perry scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play in the second period and Stuart Skinner made 28 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals. Perry finished with a goal and an assist, Leon Draisaitl also scored with a man advantage and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two assists for Edmonton, which can advance to the Stanley Cup Final with a victory over the Stars in Game 5 on Thursday night. Jason Robertson scored on a power play in the second period for Dallas. Jake Oettinger finished with 29 saves.

MLB

N.Y. Mets 6 Chicago White Sox 4

Pete Alonso and Jared Young each hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and the New York Mets defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-4 for their fourth consecutive comeback victory. Tylor Megill recovered from a shaky start to help the Mets match a season high at 13 games above .500 with their 14th come-from-behind win. Miguel Vargas homered and drove in three runs for Chicago, hitting an RBI double off the top of the left-field fence that nearly tied the score in the seventh. Megill gave up a two-run homer to Vargas in the first, but the Mets sent 10 batters to the plate against Jonathan Cannon in the bottom half.

N.Y. Yankees 3 L.A. Angels 2

Carlos Rodón pitched seven scoreless innings of five-hit ball, and Devin Williams barely survived a perilous ninth inning to earn his first save since April 17 in the New York Yankees’ 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Ben Rice and Oswald Peraza homered and Anthony Volpe had an RBI single for the defending AL champion Yankees, who have won four straight. Yoán Moncada homered in the ninth as the Angels ended a stretch of 16 scoreless innings in the series with two runs and three hits off Williams, the Yankees’ embattled new reliever.

Milwaukee 5 Boston 1

Christian Yelich is starting to find his groove this season. Yelich hit the first walk-off grand slam of his career Tuesday night, going deep in the 10th inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. Yelich jumped on a 1-1 slider from Liam Hendriks and sent it 108.5 mph and approximately 400 feet over the wall in right center.

Philadelphia 2 Atlanta 0

Ranger Suárez struck out eight over six shutout innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies survived an injury scare to slugger Bryce Harper to beat the Atlanta Braves 2-0. Harper left in the first inning after he was hit near the right elbow by a 95.3 mph fastball from Braves starter Spencer Strider. The Phillies said Harper sustained a bruise and an X-ray was negative. Suárez allowed just four hits and threw 103 pitches. Jordan Romano earned his seventh save.

Detroit 3 San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 9 Cleveland 5

St. Louis 7 Baltimore 4

Cincinnati 7 Kansas City 2

Seattle 9 Washington 1

Minnesota 4 Tampa Bay 2

Texas 2 Toronto 0

Houston 11 Athletics 1

Chicago Cubs 4 Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 9 Arizona 6

San Diego 8 Miami 6

Shohei Ohtani became the third player in Dodgers history to reach 20 homers in the team’s first 55 games with a two-run drive during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians. The Japanese star joined Gil Hodges (21 in 1951) and Cody Bellinger (20 in 2019) as Dodgers with at least 20 homers in the first 55 games. It is the 64th time a player in the majors did it in the same span, the firsy since the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso in 2023. Ohtani, who a three-time MVP who leads the major leagues in homers, drove a cutter from Tanner Bibee into the left-field stands for a 4-0 lead.

NFL

Mason Rudolph says he's focused on being the best quarterback he can for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and not the club's pursuit of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh on a two-year deal in March. At the moment, he is also the most experienced quarterback on the roster. That would change if Rodgers signs. Rudolph says he's learned during his career that there's always noise surrounding a team and that he can only control what he can control.

WNBA

Paige Bueckers scored a season-best 21 points in her return to Connecticut to earn her first win as a pro in Dallas' 109-87 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. It’s been a week of homecomings for Bueckers as the former UConn star played in the state of Connecticut for the first time since helping the Huskies win the school’s 12th national championship nearly two months ago. Six days earlier she played in Minnesota where she grew up. With the victory, Bueckers remained unbeaten at Mohegan Sun Arena, where the Sun plays their home games. She went 15-0 at the arena, including winning four Big East championships while playing for UConn.

The WNBA says it cannot substantiate claims that racist fan behavior took place during a game in Indianapolis between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever earlier this month. The league said its investigation included gathering information from fans, team and arena staff, as well as an “audio and video review of the game.” The league said, “we have not substantiated it.”

FRENCH OPEN 2025

Novak Djokovic has returned to Roland-Garros with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Mackie McDonald in the first round. Tuesday's victory at Court Philippe-Chatrier on a windy and rainy day comes after last year's two trips to Paris. Djokovic experienced the lowest of lows — pulling out of the French Open after tearing the meniscus in his right knee — and the highest of highs — winning a long-sought Olympic gold medal for Serbia — in Paris in 2024. Other winners on Day 3 included Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev, but 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev lost to Cam Norrie.

In all sports, there are advantages to being at home. Being a visitor playing a French player at the French Open tennis tournament can feel as though the whole world is against you. The crowds don’t just cheer. They boo, they whistle, they make noise between serves, they hurl insults — and, at least once, even gum — at the locals’ opponents. That sort of behavior is why the tournament organizers banned alcohol from the stands in 2024, a policy still in place. For the French players, the atmosphere brings both motivation and pressure — especially as the country’s decades-long title drought continues.

GOLF - PGA TOUR

The Tour Championship is getting another overhaul. The PGA Tour has voted to scrap the controversial staggered start for the FedEx Cup finale. Starting this year, the 30 players who qualify for East Lake will all start at even par. The low score on a tougher setup wins the FedEx Cup. There could be a few more tweaks. And still to be determined is the payout. The tour said the distribution would be a little more balanced to account for all 30 players having an equal chance. It also wants to be sure the top player all season is rewarded.

SUMO WRESTLING

Japan has a new sumo grand champion — or yokozuna — and the big news is he’s Japanese. Onosato weighs 191 kilograms (421 pounds) and he is the first Japanese competitor to reach the top rank since 2017. By comparison, the average weight of an NFL lineman is about 140 kilos, or just over 300 pounds. The ancient Japanese sport has recently been dominated by Mongolians — prior to Onosato, six of the previous seven yokozunas have been from Mongolia.

SOCCER

Police say 65 people were injured when a car rammed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their teams Premier League championship and 11 remained hospitalized on Tuesday. Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims of Merseyside Police said the patients were all stable. Fifty of the casualties required hospital treatment. The 53-year-old car driver has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill said the man is also being held on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving on drugs. The driver followed an ambulance to get through road blocks that had been set up during Liverpool’s championship parade.

NYRA

The New York Racing Association says June 7th’s Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course remains on schedule after a small fire there today/Tuesday. It happened in a kitchen area of the Clubhouse, which is part of the historic wooden grandstand structure. NYRA says it happened around 12:45 p.m. The fire was quickly extinguished after causing minimal damage. The third leg of the Triple Crown is being held at the upstate venue as part of a multi-day festival while its regular downstate home is renovated. Saratoga is also hosting a July 4th racing festival ahead of the regular 40-day summer meet.

