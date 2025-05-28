Former Willsboro NY official pleads guilty to stealing from town

A former Willsboro, New York official has pleaded guilty to stealing from the town and the county fair.

Former Willsboro Town Clerk Bridget Brown has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $90,000 from the Essex County Agricultural Society and the Town of Willsboro.

The state comptroller says Brown was convicted of stealing over $50,000 from the Essex County Agricultural Society, which runs the Essex County Fair, while she was employed there from 2013 to 2019. Investigators say Brown overpaid herself, made unauthorized ATM withdrawals and used more than $5,000 to pay a personal loan.

A subsequent investigation and forensic audit of her work between 2014 and 2021 as town clerk and tax collector for the Town of Willsboro determined she stole cash payments for taxes, licenses and landfill fees.

She will be sentenced on July 25th.

