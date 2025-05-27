WAMC Sports Report 5/27/25: Liverpool fans seriously hurt when car plowed into a crowd. The suspect acted alone, police say

British police are holding a 53-year-old man over a collision that turned a joyous soccer celebration in Liverpool to tragedy and sent more than two dozen people to hospitals. The city's mayor says four people are in very serious condition. Police said they are not treating last/Monday evening's incident as terrorism and are not looking for other suspects. Detectives on Tuesday were piecing together how a minivan plowed into crowds. It happened after the players of Liverpool Football Club celebrated the Premier League championship with an open-topped bus parade. The North West Ambulance Service said a total of 47 people were injured, of whom 27 were taken to local hospitals.

A British man was arrested after he drove his minivan Monday into a parade of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team’s victory in the Premier League Championship. Nearly four dozen people were injured. Authorities say the 53-year-old man is believed to be the only one involved in the incident and that it was not being investigated as an act of terrorism. Tens of thousands of fans had joined in the hours-long procession under heavy security along a 10-mile (16 kilometer) route. Here's what is known so far about the crash.

NBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a steely performance befitting the NBA MVP and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped back from a 42-point loss by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-126 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals. Game 5 is tomorrow night at 8:30. Jalen Williams scored 34 points on 13-for-24 shooting, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Chet Holmgren added 21 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in a statement game in his hometown that helped the Thunder stave off several pushes by the Wolves to tie the series.

Two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton blamed himself for the Indiana Pacers' second-half collapse in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. Coach Rick Carlisle figured Haliburton’s teammates played their part, too. Less than 24 hours after blowing a 16-point lead in the final 20 minutes and allowing the New York Knicks to cut their series deficit to 2-1, the Pacers returned Monday in search of solutions. Game 4 is tonight in Indianapolis. And Haliburton figures it's his job to correct what went wrong Sunday.

Tyrese Haliburton’s father will be allowed to attend Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, meaning his ban from attending Pacers games following an on-court confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the playoffs has ended. John Haliburton is expected to be seated in a suite Tuesday night when the Pacers host the Knicks, in hopes of avoiding a repeat of what happened in the first round against the Bucks. John Haliburton ran onto the court and yelled in Antetokounmpo’s face after his son made a last-second layup in overtime to eliminate the Bucks. Game 6 against the Knicks would be in Indianapolis, if necessary.

NHL

Frederik Andersen returned to the net and stopped 20 shots for his fifth career playoff shutout, Logan Stankoven got the only goal Carolina needed and the Hurricanes won their first Eastern Conference finals game in nearly 20 years by beating the Florida Panthers 3-0 on Monday night to stave off elimination. Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal got empty-netters to seal it for the Hurricanes. They had dropped 15 consecutive East finals games, getting swept in 2009, 2019 and 2023, then dropping the first three games of this matchup. No sweep this time, however. Carolina still trails the series 3-1. Game 5 is Wednesday.

WNBA

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has a left quad strain and will be out at least two weeks. Coach Stephanie White told reporters Monday she wasn’t sure exactly when Clark was injured but was told after Saturday's game Clark had “something going on with her leg.” Clark was not seen with her teammates at the end of practice and was not available for comment. Team officials said additional updates will be provided as circumstances warrant. Last season’s WNBA rookie of the year finished with 18 points and 10 assists in a 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday.

MLB

Anthony Volpe hit a three-run double during the Yankees’ four-run fourth inning, and Ryan Yarbrough yielded two hits over six innings in New York’s 5-1 victory against the Los Angeles Angels. Cody Bellinger had two hits and an RBI in the Yankees’ ninth victory in 10 games. Zach Neto hit a leadoff homer for the Angels, who have lost three straight after surprisingly getting to .500 last week with an eight-game winning streak. Jack Kochanowicz retired his first nine batters, but gave up three straight singles and a four-pitch walk to Bellinger in the fourth before Volpe cleared the bases.

Tyrone Taylor hit a leadoff double in the ninth inning and scored on Francisco Lindor’s sacrifice fly as the New York Mets mounted a late comeback to edge the Chicago White Sox 2-1 in the opener of a three-game series. New York managed just two baserunners through the first six innings against Adrian Houser and left the bases loaded in the seventh before Juan Soto delivered a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth. Steven Wilson gave up Taylor’s double to start the ninth. Jeff McNeil was intentionally walked and Luis Torrens singled to load the bases before Taylor trotted home on Lindor’s fly to deep right field. Edwin Díaz tossed a hitless inning for the win as the Mets won their third straight game since dropping six of eight.

Jackson Chourio homered on the opening pitch from Garrett Crochet, and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Monday. Milwaukee pushed the lead to 2-0 in the fifth on consecutive doubles by Joey Ortiz and Andruw Monasterio. The Milwaukee starter Chad Patrick pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up three hits while walking two and striking out six. DL Hall, fresh off the 60-day injured list, came on to relieve Patrick with Jarren Duran on second base. Hall retired Rafael Devers on an easy ground out to first to end the threat.

The Phillies were off, they start a series against Atlanta at 6:45 tonight.

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has hit a leadoff homer in consecutive games for the second time in his career. The reigning National League MVP drove a low, inside fastball from Cleveland’s Gavin Williams into the right-field stands for his major league-leading 19th homer. It was Ohtani’s fifth leadoff homer this season and 17th since arriving in the majors from Japan in 2018. It was the second time this year that he went deep on the first pitch.

THE FRENCH OPEN

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek have gotten off to good starts in their French Open title defenses. Both recorded a straight-set victory Monday to reach the second round. Swiatek was up first in Court Philippe-Chatrier and defeated 42nd-ranked Rebecca Sramkova 6-3, 6-3. Swiatek compiled 25 winners and 17 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 24-minute contest. Alcaraz needed only about a half-hour more than that for a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Giulio Zeppieri, an Italian qualifier who is ranked 310th. But two highly seeded Americans, No. 4 Taylor Fritz and No. 9 Emma Navarro, lost Monday.

PARIS (AP) — For Novak Djokovic, this is a relatively easy call. He thinks the French Open is making a mistake by eschewing the electronic line-calling used at most big tennis tournaments and instead remaining old school by letting line judges decide whether serves or other shots land in or out. Other players seem to share his view. Plenty of sports, from soccer and baseball to the NFL, are replacing, or at least helping, officials with some form of high-tech replays or other technology. Tennis, too, is following that trend, except at Roland-Garros, where competition continues through June 8.

SEC

The commissioner of the Southeastern Conference is hearing an increased amount of interest from his league’s leaders about a previously little-discussed idea of expanding the College Football Playoff from 12 to 16 teams. The future of the playoff will be among the topics discussed among school presidents, athletic directors and coaches in what might be the most consequential of the many conference meetings taking place this spring.

INDY 500

There’s a long list of driving greats who have passed through Chip Ganassi Racing over its 35 years in existence. Jimmy Vasser, Alex Zanardi and Juan Pablo Montoya gave Ganassi four consecutive championships. Scott Dixon teamed with Dario Franchitti to restart another four-year title streak. Marcus Ericsson won Ganassi his fifth Indianapolis 500 victory in 2022. Now he has Alex Palou on his roster, and as he leaned to kiss the first Spaniard to ever win the Indy 500, Ganassi had a message for him. “You’re the best driver,” the team owner said.

