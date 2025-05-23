WAMC Sports Report 5/23/25: Rodón, Yankees blank Rangers 1-0 to sweep 3-game series

MLB

N.Y. Yankees 1 Texas 0

Carlos Rodón pitched six innings of two-hit ball for his fifth straight win, and the surging New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 to complete a three-game sweep. New York rookie Jorbit Vivas hit his first major league homer off Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi in the fifth. The Yankees earned their fourth straight victory and won for the 11th time in 14 games. New York became the second American League team to reach 30 wins this season, joining the Detroit Tigers. Rodón allowed a single to Josh Jung three batters in and a double to Sam Haggerty in the third. It was the fourth time in 11 starts this season the left-hander permitted two hits or fewer.

Baltimore at Boston 1:35 p.m. (Postponed)

The opener of a four-game series between the AL East rival Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox was postponed because of steady rainfall expected to continue throughout last night. It will be made up as the first half of a split doubleheader on Friday. The first game is set for 1:35 p.m., with Friday’s regularly scheduled game remaining at 7:10 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox acquired first baseman Ryan Noda from the Los Angeles Angels in a deal for cash. Noda had been designated for assignment by the Angels before the trade that gives the Red Sox another possible option at first base. Noda was immediately optioned by Boston to Triple-A Worcester following the trade with outfielder Masataka Yoshida getting transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster. The Red Sox have been looking for help at first base after losing Triston Casas to a season-ending knee injury earlier this month.

Philadelphia 2 Colorado 0

The Mets were off last night, they start a 3 game series against the L.A. Angels tonight at 7:10.

Toronto 7 San Diego 6

L.A. Angels 10 Athletics 5

Cleveland 7 Detroit 0

Houston 9 Seattle 2

Milwaukee 8 Pittsburgh 5

Washington 8 Atlanta 7

Ronald Acuña Jr. is ready to make his season debut for the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. The Braves announced after Thursday night's loss at Washington that Acuña will return from a left knee injury that has sidelined him for nearly a year when Atlanta opens a three-game series at home against San Diego. The 2023 NL MVP tore the ACL in his left knee last May 26 and had surgery on June 6. Acuña played six games in the minors on a rehab assignment, going 6 for 15 with two home runs.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Oklahoma City 118 Minnesota 103

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points a day after being named the NBA’s MVP, and the Oklahoma City Thunder overwhelmed the Minnesota Timberwolves again, winning 118-103 to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Gilgeous-Alexander made 12 of 21 field goals and 13 of 15 free throws after receiving his MVP trophy from Commissioner Adam Silver before the game. He also had eight assists and three steals. Jalen Williams had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Chet Holmgren added 22 points for the Thunder. Anthony Edwards scored 32 points for the Wolves but it took him 26 shots to get them. Game 3 is Saturday night at 8:30.

Tyrese Haliburton’s father cut loose at an Indianapolis bar when his son hit the tying jumper at the end of regulation to cap a furious comeback and the Pacers beat the New York Knicks in overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. John Haliburton watched from Tom’s Bar as Tyrese helped the Pacers rally in New York, three weeks after the team announced he would not be attending his son’s games for the foreseeable future following a confrontation with Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo. John Haliburton was seen pointing at a large screen as a replay showed Tyrese’s jumper at the end of regulation fell through the net.

Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, the defensive player of the year this season, was also the top vote-getter for the NBA’s All-Defensive team that was revealed on Thursday. Mobley got 99 first-team votes from a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the NBA and cast ballots to determine award winners. He was a second-team pick on the lone other ballot. Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels, Oklahoma City’s Luguentz Dort, Golden State’s Draymond Green and Houston’s Amen Thompson rounded out the first team. Daniels joined Mobley as the only players to appear on all 100 ballots; Daniels got 91 first-team nods and nine second-team votes.

WNBA

New York 99 Chicago 74

Indiana 81 Atlanta 76

NHL PLAYOFFS

Florida 5 Carolina 0

Sam Bennett scored one of his two goals in Florida’s three-goal first period, Sergei Bobrovsky made 17 saves and the Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-0 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference final. Gustav Forsling and Matthew Tkachuk also scored in another tone-setting opening 20 minutes for the reigning Stanley Cup champions, while Carter Verhaeghe had three assists. Bennett scored a second time by skating in to clean up an attempt at the right post in the final minute of the second period to make it 4-0, ending a long shift in Carolina’s end prolonged by Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns being stuck on the ice after breaking his stick. Aleksander Barkov scored midway through the third as punctuation. Game 3 is Saturday night at 8.

It's really not as bad as it sounds for the Dallas Stars that Mikko Rantanen has gone four playoff games in a row without scoring a goal. That just means they are starting to get more points from other players. Dallas won three of those games, the latest 6-3 on Wednesday night in the opener of the Western Conference final rematch against Edmonton. Game 2 is Friday night in Dallas. The Stars scored a franchise playoff-record five goals in the third period, with three of those coming. on power plays. They are the only team in NHL history to twice overcome a multigoal deficit in the third period and win in regulation in the same postseason.

GOLF

Scottie Scheffler and John Pak enjoyed the same start to the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial with eagles on their respective first holes. The world No. 1 couldn’t keep up with the PGA Tour rookie from there. A week after winning his third major at the PGA Championship, Scheffler opened his attempt at three consecutive victories with a 2-under 68. Pak shot 63 for a three-shot lead over nine players, J.J. Spaun the highest-ranked among them at 27th. Tommy Fleetwood and 2023 British Open champion Brian Harman were among nine players four back of Pak. Another nine players, headlined by Scheffler, are five strokes back.

RACING

Roger Penske personally told Will Power about the firings of Team Penske’s top three executives and the decision came after a sleepless night of contemplating how to handle a cheating scandal ahead of the Indianapolis 500. Penske cleaned house after the cars for both Power and two-time defending Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden failed inspection ahead of Sunday’s final round of qualifying. The cars were found to have modified a spec part. IndyCar said it has found no evidence the modification provided a competitive advantage. But it was the second major technical violation for Team Penske in just over a year.

HARVARD SPORTS

Some of Harvard’s sports teams would be virtually wiped out by a Trump administration decision that would make the Ivy League school ineligible for international student visas. Large portions of the men's rowing and squash and women's soccer and golf rosters list international hometowns on the school's website. Sportico reported last month that 21% of the players on Harvard athletic rosters for the 2024-25 seasons had international hometowns. The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday revoked Harvard’s ability to enroll international students, saying the school has not adequately protected Jewish students from antisemitism on campus.

