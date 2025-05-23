Hudson Valley voters largely pass school budgets for 2026

Statewide, nearly 97 precent of proposed school district budgets passed, according to the New York State School Board Association. That was largely the case in the Hudson Valley, even in some districts where passing the budget meant surpassing the state’s tax cap, like in New Rochelle and Mamaroneck. Both districts passed budgets of nearly $360 million and $169 million, respectively.

In Rockland County, the Clarkstown Central School District got the thumbs up on a roughly $265 million budget. Superintendent Dr. Marc Baiocco says the spending plan includes a tax levy under the cap, at 2.45 percent. Despite a late state budget and looming questions over federal funding, he says the budget process was pretty smooth this year.

“We were very happy; we got a 75-76 percent margin of approval," he notes. "So that was very good, we’re very happy and thankful to the community for that.”

There are a few districts where proposals didn’t pass: in Putnam County, the roughly $145 million Mahopac Central School District budget failed by just 59 votes. In Ulster County, voters approved a $63.5 million budget at Onteora Central School District – but they rejected a tax-neutral, $70.5 million capital project to redevelop its main Boiceville campus. The plan would have prepared the campus to absorb Woodstock Elementary, which the board plans to close by 2028.

Other districts in Ulster County — like Saugerties, New Paltz, and Kingston — all passed their budgets. Kingston voters also selected three trustees for three-year terms on the school board. Stephanie Kearns, president and CEO of the United Way of Ulster County, is joining the board as a newcomer along with incumbents Marie Anderson and Stephen Spicer. She says she wants to focus on strengthening communication and student equity at the school district.

“I think parents are also differently engaged than they used to be in a child’s education, and just ensuring that we’re really hearing that voice clearly and making sure that’s part of the overall decision making [is important]," she tells WAMC. "I think everyone wants that and desires to understand how to translate that into real commitments that we’re making as a board.”

In Orange County, the Newburgh Enlarged City School District got approval for its roughly $379 million budget. In Dutchess County, the nearly $148 million Poughkeepsie City School District budget also passed, as did propositions to create a new bus plan and a capital improvement reserve fund.

At the Liberty Central School District in Sullivan County, voters approved a $68.5 million budget with no increase in the tax levy. They also said yes to a $7.5 million capital project that Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sullivan says will add air conditioning to a list of renovations already planned for its elementary school. State lawmakers passed legislation last year capping classroom temperatures at 88 degrees, requiring schools to create extreme heat plans and put measures in place by September 1.

“Having univents and air-conditioning access for 40 learning spaces in the elementary school right now will be more cost-effective in the future, compared to retro-fitting it after we complete the bigger project," he explains.

Sullivan says the budget otherwise continues efforts that have long been in the works at Liberty, including: an in-house IT department, a new curriculum mapping platform, partnerships with Siena College and Syracuse University, a podcast club and an e-sports league.

“Most importantly, this budget allows us to continue down the path we’ve been striving towards while maintaining our commitment to fiscal responsibility," he adds.

In nearby Livingston Manor, the new Rockland Central School District — formed by a merger of Roscoe Central and Livingston Manor Central — passed its first budget, worth roughly $32 million with a 5 percent drop in the tax levy.

Changes in the Foundation Aid formula mean some districts saw more or less aid this year. Back at Clarkstown, Baiocco says his district saw a slight increase, which he’s happy with — although he notes Rockland County schools missed out on a regional cost index adjustment awarded to schools in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County.

Baiocco says this year’s budget focuses on capital improvements, mental health programs, community partnerships, and security upgrades.

“As with all school districts right now, our focus is on school safety and just making sure that we are constantly keeping up with the latest technology out there in school security," says Baiocco.

School districts where proposals failed can put a budget before voters again on June 17.